Philly Sports Nostalgia Scores Big at Mitchell & Ness’s Rittenhouse Flagship

Three floors of jerseys, hats, and memorabilia celebrating Philly sports

Long before rappers made throwback jerseys fashion and sports nostalgia became a billion-dollar business, Mitchell & Ness was just a Philadelphia sporting goods store on Arch Street in Center City. Founded in 1904 by former tennis champion Frank P. Mitchell and Scottish golfer Charles M. Ness, the company did the kind of painstaking work that feels almost quaint now: restringing tennis rackets, crafting custom golf clubs, and sewing uniforms for local school and semi-pro teams.

Today, Mitchell & Ness is a beloved sportswear style force, known as much for its nostalgic jerseys and lifestyle gear as it is for its connection to Philly and local sports teams — a connection that’s become even more prominent thanks to its gleaming new three-story Walnut Street flagship in Rittenhouse. “This new space allows us to create something bigger, an experience that reflects the full depth of our nearly 125-year legacy at the intersection of sport, culture, and fashion,” says Emilie Arel, president of the brand.

The space — designed by Brand Activation Services, with construction by Philly-based, woman-owned Bittenbender Construction — is equal parts retail and reverence. A full floor is dedicated to jerseys, displayed like museum pieces. There’s a hat wall with more than 120 different options, plus customization stations. A Liberty Bell replica has been hand-painted with images of Philly sports legends by local artist Sean Lugo. (You’d recognize his wheat-​paste art around town.) Rich, dark wood and brass encase memorabilia celebrating both Philly sports history and the brand’s own iconography. And that mythology is rooted in a lot more than throwback jerseys.

In the ’30s, Mitchell & Ness became an official outfitter for professional Philadelphia teams, including the Eagles, the Athletics, and the Phillies. For decades franchises relied on them for their sturdy materials and meticulous stitching. The biz took a hit in the late ’70s — layoffs, a potential bankruptcy — as the sports industry shifted to big licensing deals and mass manufacturing. But Mitchell & Ness found its true footing in 1983, with an origin story that would become lore. A customer came into the shop with old jerseys, asking if they could be repaired. It sparked a realization for then-owner Peter Capolino: Fans weren’t interested only in the present. They cared about the past, the feeling of sports as memory.

And so Mitchell & Ness soon began re-creating historic uniforms with obsessive precision. They studied archival photographs and tracked down original fabrics. (Fortuitously, they found rolls of baseball uniform flannel, which had been phased out for polyester in the ’70s, in an old warehouse.) They replicated stitching patterns and matched old lettering. The result became wearable history — nostalgia itself as a luxury product. The first batch of jerseys sold out almost overnight.

By the late ’90s and early 2000s, Mitchell & Ness had cemented itself in the global lifestyle sports industry. Philly cultural connector Reuben “Big Rube” Harley — friend to big-name athletes and rappers (and contributor to Philly Mag sister publication The Philadelphia Citizen) — recognized that these throwbacks weren’t just collectibles for sports obsessives but aspirational fashion for a generation shaped by hip-hop, pro sports, and streetwear, and he helped put the brand on the people driving style at the time, artists like Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg, who were wearing retro jerseys as status symbols.

Even so, Mitchell & Ness, which today is owned by Fanatics — Michael Rubin’s massive sports merchandising company — has remained down-to-earth and rooted in its hometown pride. Take its new boutique. A living room–like space, complete with leather chairs and a big screen, is a first-floor centerpiece that invites you to stay awhile — and maybe attend an in-store watch party. The third floor is a dedicated space for community events (think athlete meet-and-greets). For Mitchell & Ness, it’s about the brand experience — and the emotional heft of sports memory itself.

Mitchell & Ness: A Timeline

1904: Frank P. Mitchell and Charles M. Ness open Mitchell & Ness Sporting Goods on Arch Street.

1933: Mitchell & Ness becomes the official on-field outfitter for the Philadelphia Eagles.

1938: Adds the Philadelphia Athletics baseball team as a client. A few years later, Mitchell & Ness will also outfit the Phillies.

1987: Sports Illustrated features Mitchell & Ness in a piece titled “Baseball Flannels Are Hot.”

1998: Outkast’s Big Boi wears a throwback Nolan Ryan Astros jersey in Goodie Mob’s “Black Ice” music video.

1999: Allen Iverson wears a Mitchell & Ness retro Sixers jersey on the cover of Slam magazine.

2007: Adidas buys the biz, then sells it to Juggernaut Capital Partners in 2016. Fanatics acquires it in 2022.

2009: Mitchell & Ness partners with the Betsy Ross House for an exhibit on the history of baseball in Philadelphia.

2010: Mitchell & Ness opens its 12th and Chestnut flagship. (The store moves to 13th and Walnut in 2021.)

2026: The new flagship opens at 1513 Walnut Street.

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Published as “Jersey Boys” in the September 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.