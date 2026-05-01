You Can Actually Get Your Hands on a Birkin, Thanks to This Philly-Based Company

The 1916 Company has added designer handbags to its collection of luxury resale offerings.

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On the hunt for a Y2K-classic Louis Vuitton Speedy or a playfully fringe-trimmed Hermès shoulder bag like the one shown here? Or maybe you’ve got your sights set on a limited-edition Birkin? Welcome to your new style secret weapon: the 1916 Company.

The third-generation Bala Cynwyd–based retailer, which has two boutiques in the Philly area, has added designer handbags to its already covetable collection of luxury resale offerings (think timepieces and fine jewelry). In-the-know shoppers have been able to buy these accessories — and sell or trade their own bags — since November, when the 1916 Company acquired the Luxury in Reach resale platform. (The goods are authenticated and properly priced by the team.)

Don’t expect bargain price tags: We’re not talking thrift store finds here. But considering the skyrocketing cost of new designer goods, says Lauren Lynch Schuster, who helms the handbag biz, you’re making a valuable investment. “It’s like building equity in something that’s going to last forever.”

Hermès Anate shoulder bag, $14,900; 1529 Walnut Street, Center City, and 102 East Montgomery Avenue, Ardmore.

Published as “Money Bags” in the April 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.