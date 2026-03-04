A Fabric of Peacocks Eating Strawberries Inspired This Grad Hospital Home’s Design

Interior designer Michelle Gage used color and art to turn this bland new build into a vibrant gem.

It all started with the fabric: a rich William Morris velvet swirling with jewel tones and depicting peacocks eating strawberries. Chestnut Hill–based interior designer Michelle Gage knew she wanted the material to play a starring role in the decor scheme of her client’s all-white Grad Hospital new build, and a custom living room sofa was the ideal place for it. The homeowner fell in love with the vibrancy (and the peacocks), and the project took off from there.

“She wanted to infuse the home with color, character, and personality,” says Gage. “She didn’t want to see pastels, so that informed the palette.” Velvet fabrics are also more durable, another priority for the client, who regularly hosts parties — and lives with Frieda, her French bulldog.

And for an economical design fix? Rather than spend money to repaint the walls, Gage curated a collection of artwork, best reflected in the dozen prints that hang in the living room as a gallery wall. The art reflects the colors she wove throughout the space, tying the punchy patterns together.

Dining Room

Gage sourced both the Carrara marble dining table and the cane chairs from Four Hands, while the faux horn credenza is by Made Goods. The John-Richard stone and quartz chandelier mimics floral motifs found throughout the home. The astronaut print is by Wendover Art Group.

Bedroom

The mural-inspired wall­covering was the only selection Gage presented to the client. It’s complemented by the CR Laine headboard and ceramic glazed Visual Comfort lamps. Burl wood nightstands from Made Goods lend a natural accent. The bedding is by Anthropologie.

Work Space

After settling on Voutsa’s Maria on metallic white wallpaper, Gage slicked the ceiling with Benjamin Moore’s Dark Walnut paint. A Visual Comfort glass chandelier hangs above a walnut Made Goods desk. The homeowner brought the credenza from her former address.

Living Room

With the sofa and gallery wall as anchors, Gage softened the space by using subdued patterns, found in the drapes by Brook Perdigon Textiles and a Jaipur Living rug.

Published as “In Print” in the March 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.