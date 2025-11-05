Stock Up on Fall Essentials at Kensington’s Meadowsweet General Store

Find everything from chore coats to baguette bags — yes, to tote around your loaf of bread.

Here in Philly, we always seem to be stumbling on boutiques and shops with a particular point of view. Some have been around for years and continue to delight with their offerings, while some are new and exciting for what they bring to the community. Meadowsweet General Store falls into the latter category. We credit writer and associate editor Shaunice Ajiwe for this find: When she told us about this quaint, cozy new place that feels like a Little House on the Prairie fever dream, we (at least those of us who grew up reading the books and watching the series) were intrigued. Since then, we’ve become entranced by their lineup, which, in addition to market goods, vintage pieces, cozy apparel, and home decor, also features workshops like gardening for urban farmers. To see more of what’s in store, check out Ajiwe’s piece below.

Embracing sweater weather is easy at Best of Philly-winning Meadowsweet General Store, a new Kensington boutique from Stacy Morris. The longtime vintage dealer, who closed her similarly named Meadowsweet Mercantile in 2019 to become a caregiver for her mother, had been contemplating future paths to a new iteration of her business. And when an opportunity emerged for a space in the former Star Carpet Mill, complete with all the trappings of cottagecore — think indoor cobblestones and wood beam ceilings — she knew it was meant to be.

The shop’s curated offerings include heritage picks such as the L.L. Bean chore coat seen here, in addition to products by local makers like this baguette bag by Isabel Soto. Too cozy.

Prices vary; 1801 North Howard Street, Kensington.

Published as “Stocking Up” in the November 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.