This Philly-Area Designer’s Rugs Will Make You Look

Elissa Bloom’s home decor features characters of her own design.

Shopping for rugs just got a little easier thanks to a new collection from one stylish local, who has both a passion for personal style and home decor. It’s no wonder her chosen decor items are clever, cheery, make-you-smile rugs, each with their own, well, personality, as you’ll see here.

Elissa Bloom is sick of bland decor. Instead, she wants to fill your abode with color and whimsy. Enter the first collection from her namesake home brand, featuring characters of her own design. There’s Cat Lady Lola (pictured), who “always makes a beeline for the feline,” says Bloom. And Fryda Fashionista, perhaps inspired by Bloom’s gig as executive director of Best of Philly-winning Philadelphia Fashion Incubator. Other faces include Eye Rolling Reva (perhaps for when someone has overstayed their welcome in your home), Tina the Head Turner (so fabulous), and Robin the Rebel.

“They’re playful and cheeky,” she says. The handcrafted rugs (which double as wall art) are made at a family-run manufacturing company in India using New Zealand wool. And rugs aren’t the only things adding pop to your pad: Bloom has also launched a line of wallpaper with Estonia-based Baubauwall, and will introduce floor runners in 2026.

Rug, $390.

Published as “About Face” in the October 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.