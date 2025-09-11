Sit Pretty Thanks to This New Bella Vista Furniture Showroom

Rarify offers design-forward vintage and contemporary pieces.

My husband and I have had the same dining table since we first moved in together back in 2008. (Admittedly from IKEA, because that’s what we could afford back then.) It’s survived our many moves, even one across the country. But I’m absolutely aching to replace it. We’ve scoured estate sales, spent many hours at antique furniture shops, begrudgingly tried big-box retailers like Crate & Barrel and West Elm, and cannot find the exact mid-century modern design we’re after. (At a price we can both agree on.) And now Rarify is here to give me more to consider — I’ve already picked out a few tables to present to my husband as options. Maybe you’ll find the same inspiration for your home after reading Taylor Carson’s piece about the studio, below. —Kristen Schott, lifestyle editor

In the age of fast furniture, Rarify is bringing design-forward vintage and contemporary pieces — which you can see at its new Bella Vista showroom — to the masses. It’s the brainchild of David Rosenwasser and Jeremy Bilotti, who launched their biz in 2021.

The nine-month-old space features a sampling of the brands the co-founders have curated over the years. (They operate a warehouse in Lebanon County.)

Among them: Finn Juhl, whose Chieftain chair is pictured here. And while quality furniture can come at a steep price (this chair is a good example), Rarify is a space for everyone — offering products across a range of price points thanks to the team’s ability to source from auctions and office liquidations. Says Rosenwasser: “We try to make it a place that anyone can enjoy visiting.”

Chair, $22,600; 735 Bainbridge Street, Bella Vista.

Published as “Future Classics” in the September 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.