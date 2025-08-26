These Handmade Woodwork Bags Are the New Arm Candy

Find them at the Souk in East Passyunk.

It’s always a treat when you discover something one-of-a-kind, whether it’s for you or your home, or for a friend or a family member. And Sarah Naji, of vintage rug showroom Minimal Chaos, is in the business of doing that with the Souk, her boutique in East Passyunk. It’s beautiful, and beautifully filled with gorgeous pieces she finds herself. Read more about the Souk and its focus below.

Sarah Naji is on a mission to awaken­ our city to Middle Eastern artisanship — ­and she’s doing just that with the Souk, the boutique she opened in East Passyunk late last year. “Souk means marketplace in Arabic,” says Naji, a first-generation Syrian American who also operates Best of Philly-winning­ Minimal Chaos, her vintage rug showroom at the Bok Building. “My goal was to dive deep into Arab Middle Eastern culture and bring the souk to Philly.”

The Souk offers wares handpicked by Naji, from both local craftspeople and artists in the Middle East and North Africa, including kilim bags, Moroccan pillows, Turkish towels, jewelry, and more. A highlight? Her line of woodwork bags, handmade in Damascus, featuring mother-of-pearl inlays and ornate brocade fabric.

Bags from $250; 1825 East Passyunk Avenue, East Passyunk.

Published as “Road to Damascus” in the September 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.