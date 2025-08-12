The Bok Building’s Lindsey Scannapieco Shares a Peek Inside Her World

Find out her favorite things in Philly, on the job, at home — and how many books she has on her nightstand.

Lindsey Scannapieco is one of those effortlessly cool people we’d love to emulate, from her job — as managing partner and founder of Scout, whose pinnacle Bok Building project turns 10 this year — to her favorite things, which include exploring her Queen Village neighborhood. Here’s what else makes her one of a kind.

At Home

Prized possession: The wedding ring my husband, Sandy, designed for me at Bario Neal.

Jewelry find: I recently acquired a ring from Halloween, the jewelry store on Pine Street.

Hobby: I’ve been on a Japanese cooking kick.

Hair essential: Curly hair cream. I’m currently on Pattern products by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Skin-care must-haves: French pharmacy essentials like Nuxe Body Oil.

Currently reading: I just finished If in Doubt, Wash Your Hair, by Anya Hindmarch.

On my nightstand: Nineteen books. I’d love to be trapped in a library in a next life.

Best workout: A Saturday Pilates class with Lilly McGonigle at the Balance Room.

Indulgence: A bath.

I collect: Cake stands.

Binge-watching: Absolutely Fabulous, again and again.

Pet: Elwin, our cheeky 11-year-old Lab mix.

On the Job

Why I love my job: Every challenge is an opportunity for growth and learning, and I try to remember that. Old buildings are always filled with challenges.

Current project: The redevelopment of the former UArts Hamilton and Furness halls. This fall, we will be launching a new name for the project and hopefully having our first tenants moving in.

Mantra: I love the old adage “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.”

Best advice: Surround yourself with a great team.

Inspiration: The sea.

On the Go

Gift shops: Yowie and Walter Pine Floral Studio.

Non-clothing shop: Does H-Mart count?

Bulk buy: Turns out, toilet­ paper. I subscribe to Who Gives a Crap, which is an eco-friendly brand, and 50 percent of profits are donated to help provide­ access to clean water and toilets.

Spa escape: I adore a strong Korean scrub at Chung Dam Spa & Fitness.

Hangout spot: Bok Bar. It pulsates with energy.

Top restaurant: Royal Sushi, for the hijiki salad, the koji cabbage, the nasu dengaku, and the saba shioyaki.

Weekend visit: FDR Park.

An exciting event: Well, I’m expecting a baby in August, so that will certainly be an exciting event.

Next vacation: I’m scheming a trip to Guadalajara­ in the autumn with friends.

Published as “Building Blocks” in the August 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.