The Bok Building’s Lindsey Scannapieco Shares a Peek Inside Her World
Find out her favorite things in Philly, on the job, at home — and how many books she has on her nightstand.
Lindsey Scannapieco is one of those effortlessly cool people we’d love to emulate, from her job — as managing partner and founder of Scout, whose pinnacle Bok Building project turns 10 this year — to her favorite things, which include exploring her Queen Village neighborhood. Here’s what else makes her one of a kind.
At Home
Prized possession: The wedding ring my husband, Sandy, designed for me at Bario Neal.
Jewelry find: I recently acquired a ring from Halloween, the jewelry store on Pine Street.
Hobby: I’ve been on a Japanese cooking kick.
Hair essential: Curly hair cream. I’m currently on Pattern products by Tracee Ellis Ross.
Skin-care must-haves: French pharmacy essentials like Nuxe Body Oil.
Currently reading: I just finished If in Doubt, Wash Your Hair, by Anya Hindmarch.
On my nightstand: Nineteen books. I’d love to be trapped in a library in a next life.
Best workout: A Saturday Pilates class with Lilly McGonigle at the Balance Room.
Indulgence: A bath.
I collect: Cake stands.
Binge-watching: Absolutely Fabulous, again and again.
Pet: Elwin, our cheeky 11-year-old Lab mix.
On the Job
Why I love my job: Every challenge is an opportunity for growth and learning, and I try to remember that. Old buildings are always filled with challenges.
Current project: The redevelopment of the former UArts Hamilton and Furness halls. This fall, we will be launching a new name for the project and hopefully having our first tenants moving in.
Mantra: I love the old adage “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.”
Best advice: Surround yourself with a great team.
Inspiration: The sea.
On the Go
Gift shops: Yowie and Walter Pine Floral Studio.
Non-clothing shop: Does H-Mart count?
Bulk buy: Turns out, toilet paper. I subscribe to Who Gives a Crap, which is an eco-friendly brand, and 50 percent of profits are donated to help provide access to clean water and toilets.
Spa escape: I adore a strong Korean scrub at Chung Dam Spa & Fitness.
Hangout spot: Bok Bar. It pulsates with energy.
Top restaurant: Royal Sushi, for the hijiki salad, the koji cabbage, the nasu dengaku, and the saba shioyaki.
Weekend visit: FDR Park.
An exciting event: Well, I’m expecting a baby in August, so that will certainly be an exciting event.
Next vacation: I’m scheming a trip to Guadalajara in the autumn with friends.
Published as “Building Blocks” in the August 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.