A Peek at Olive & Melon Design’s Clever Custom Furniture

The Montco-based women-owned brand also offers made-to-order frames.

With winter hopefully coming to an end soon, you might be feeling the need for some spring cleaning — or perhaps the desire to embark on a design project for your home. And if it’s the latter, women-owned Olive & Melon Design might have what you need. Learn more about their work here.

Interior designer Mel McDaniel knew from the moment she met furniture maker Olivia Gorman in 2022 that they were meant to collaborate. Gorman had just joined Marvin’s Home, the nonprofit McDaniel founded to furnish residences for young adults aging out of foster care. With their shared commitment to giving back already in place, they set their sights on charting a new course for McDaniel’s other passion — the eponymous Harleysville-based design firm she started in 2006.

As the now renamed Olive & Melon Design, the duo bring a nature-inspired approach to every interior project, custom furniture piece (like the corner shelf seen here), and made-to-order frame from their Skippack store, the Frame Shop by Olive & Melon. To mark the shop’s one-year anniversary, McDaniel and Gorman are unveiling a new collection of custom frames in March. And another significant milestone is on the horizon in 2025, when Marvin’s Home is set to furnish its 100th residence.

Published as “Good Natured” in the February 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.