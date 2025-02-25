Inside the Sporty-Chic World of Wells Fargo Center’s VP of Retail

Adrienne Briones-Carlson shares a look at the latest merch plus her favorite places to eat, shop, and work out in Philly.

Flyers and Sixers fans have Adrienne Briones-Carlson to thank for the latest merch at the Wells Fargo Center. The NoLibs resident and mom to son Joaquin Gabriel was named VP of retail last summer and has been changing the game with a sporty-chic in-house line, collections with more options for women and kids, and other shopping updates. Here’s what else wins big with her.

At Home

Accessory I wear daily: My grandmother’s gold engagement ring.

Beloved jewelry: Silver or gold hoops.

Hair essential: Bobby pins.

Skin-care must-haves: Everyday Oil Mainstay blend, Berlin Skin cream, Botnia gentle cleanser, and Freedom Apothecary rose face oil.

Hobby: With a two- year-old, my hobby is now sleeping.

Best Workout: Yoga at Amrita Yoga & Wellness in Fishtown.

Go-to gadget: A Polaroid camera. That’s a gadget, right?

I collect: Plants. We have more than 100.

Indulgence: Peanut butter brownie honeycomb ice cream from Van Leeuwen.

Pets: Two 12-year-old dachshund rescues, Charlie Manuel and Rosebud.­

Morning ritual: Get up 30 minutes before my son, check the phones for game scores, shower, put on makeup, feed the dogs, wake up my son, get him ready — then off to daycare.

On the Job

Desk mates: C.O. Bigelow rose salve, Calyan Wax Co.’s fir and clove candle, and a Polaroid of my son.

Biggest inspiration: Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Her stand on a woman’s body, identity, love, and death is just brilliant.

New team fashions: Mitchell & Ness continues to crush men’s and women’s Flyers gear. I love the Broad Street Bullies satin coach’s jacket. We’ve also been working with Sport Design Sweden, known for androgynous looks that highlight fashionable streetwear. My favorite piece from them is the 76ers black hoodie with embroidery.

Why I love my gig: The daily hustle.

Person I admire: My mother. She’s the reason I am the woman, mother, and wife I am today. And she makes a mean arroz con pollo.

On the Go

Mode of transportation: As a city girl, I walk everywhere!

Best boutique: Stickball on 3rd Street in Old City.

Hair salon: Privé Salon in Ambler.

Bar snack: The street corn salad and an extra-dirty vodka martini at Bar 1010 in NoLibs.

Restaurant order: If I can get into Her Place Supper Club, then whatever’s on the menu that night.

Recent splurge: A family trip to Puerto Rico to celebrate my son’s birthday.

Travel essential: A Levi’s trucker jacket.

Published as “Good Sport!” in the February 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.