Freshen Up Your Spring Wardrobe With Floral Fashions

Available throughout the Philadelphia area, these styles feature bold 3-D designs, pops of pink and more.

We’ll spare you that quote from The Devil Wears Prada and tell you instead that floral fashions have gone 3-D, with flowers that seem to, well, spring out of everything from dresses to handbags. They’re — ahem — sure to grow on you. After you’ve browsed the styles below, check out this fashion shoot at the W Philadelphia for more inspiration.

Victorian-era diamond flower ring, $1,495 at A. Brandt+Son (Narberth).

Simple flat or mule sandals and a stack of bangles will pair well with this swingy number. Zimmermann Vitali fringe midi-dress, $895 at Kirna Zabête (Bryn Mawr).

Oscar de la Renta classic flower chain shoulder bag in French pink, $2,590 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

Don your favorite bell-bottoms with these sandals for a 1970s-inspired look. Jeffrey Campbell Summers heels in botanical-motif print, $145 at Anthropologie (Rittenhouse).

Silvia Tcherassi Cate tie crop top, $390 at Kirna Zabête.

Sunflower iolite drop earrings, $418 at The Tiny Jeweler (East Passyunk).

Published as “The Look: Petal Pushers” in the April 2023 issue of Philadelphia magazine.