News

Here’s Where to Shop Right Now on the Main Line

With a lineup of new boutiques plus a skin-care studio, the ’burbs have never looked better.

By and ·
main line boutiques

A look from JWH Boutique, one of the new Main Line boutiques to check out now

Sure, Philadelphia has plenty of great places to shop. But the ’burbs have plenty to offer too — particularly as the various destinations welcome new stores for fashion, accessories, menswear and even a skin-care studio. Here, the latest Main Line boutiques for all your stylish needs.

Fine Tailoring

Sharp dressers can stock their closets at Veronica Beard’s Suburban­ Square store, which launched in October. The brand finds beauty­ in pragmatism and utility and fills its boutiques with sleek jackets and dresses in cool denim and tweed pastels. Equally sleek: JWH Boutique in Wayne, from former celeb hairstylist Hillary Jean, who traded her scissors for high fashion and debuted her 4,000-square-foot shop in July. Expect looks from luxury designers and local exclusives (including Caycee Black from Project Runway), plus apparel for men and kids.

Designing Women

main line boutiques

Lisi Lerch Bungalow / Photograph by Rachel Roshani

Hats off to Lisi Lerch, who started out crafting Kentucky Derby-style toppers, ventured into statement jewelry, and this fall opened Lisi Lerch Bungalow in Villanova. The poppy space brims with Instagrammable beach hats, custom bags and more. In Bryn Mawr, Beth Silverberg now runs Exceptional Finds. It’s the first shop for the former poker player, who once operated a fashion business from home, and offers a curated selection of vintage accessories, including handbags from brands like Hermès, at various prices.

About Face

AskAliesh founder Aliesh Pierce first came to skin care as a celebrity makeup artist for clients like Michelle Obama. After seeing a Beverly Hills facialist transform a client’s skin, she sought to generate the same results — without piling on the foundation. Enter Aliesh Skin Care in Bala Cynwyd. Since last spring, the Zen space has been attracting clients drawn to Pierce’s talent for treating people of all ethnicities.

Holding Court

Bungee Oblečení

Photograph by Andre Rucker

Long gone are the days when sneakers were the stinky workhorses of footwear. Today, they’re colorful and cool, and they demand attention. Enter these new Courtly Lynx iterations from Paoli-based Bungee Oblečení. “Shoes are an expression,” says CEO Darrell Alston, who began designing sneaks while serving time for selling drugs and founded his luxury brand in 2017. (His shoes are now available at Neiman­ Marcus.) “When I designed them, I had one thing in mind: Command the room without speaking, and let your shoes do all the talking.” That these do, with a mix of suede, cream and burgundy leather, moss-green hues — and a leopard-print velour heel that ensures you’ll make a statement even while walking away. $645 at Neiman Marcus King of Prussia. — Kristen Schott

Mall Must-Haves

Finds we love at King of Prussia’s latest openings:

Main Line boutiques

Photograph courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

Track stylish moments with the Lady Arpels Day and Night watch. Van Cleef & Arpels, $103,000.

Louis Vuitton

Photograph courtesy of Louis Vuitton

There are two sides to every belt — and the LV Shape 40MM is reversible. Louis Vuitton Men’s, $710.

Givenchy

Photograph courtesy of Givenchy

Pair these Shark Lock boots with an LBD for an edgy twist. Givenchy, $2,450.

Published as “Market Report: Main Line Style” and “Obsessed: Holding Court” in the January 2023 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Philly Food Scientists Can Make Potato Chips Taste Like Cheesesteaks

  2. Broad Street Run Changes Race Date Due to Phillies Game

  3. Apartments You Can Trust From Brands You (Will) Know

  4. Police Investigating NYE Sexual Assault at Garage Fishtown

  5. Lumos Yoga & Barre Just Opened a Second Studio in Fairmount