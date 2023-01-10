Here’s Where to Shop Right Now on the Main Line

With a lineup of new boutiques plus a skin-care studio, the ’burbs have never looked better.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Sure, Philadelphia has plenty of great places to shop. But the ’burbs have plenty to offer too — particularly as the various destinations welcome new stores for fashion, accessories, menswear and even a skin-care studio. Here, the latest Main Line boutiques for all your stylish needs.

Fine Tailoring

Sharp dressers can stock their closets at Veronica Beard’s Suburban­ Square store, which launched in October. The brand finds beauty­ in pragmatism and utility and fills its boutiques with sleek jackets and dresses in cool denim and tweed pastels. Equally sleek: JWH Boutique in Wayne, from former celeb hairstylist Hillary Jean, who traded her scissors for high fashion and debuted her 4,000-square-foot shop in July. Expect looks from luxury designers and local exclusives (including Caycee Black from Project Runway), plus apparel for men and kids.

Designing Women

Hats off to Lisi Lerch, who started out crafting Kentucky Derby-style toppers, ventured into statement jewelry, and this fall opened Lisi Lerch Bungalow in Villanova. The poppy space brims with Instagrammable beach hats, custom bags and more. In Bryn Mawr, Beth Silverberg now runs Exceptional Finds. It’s the first shop for the former poker player, who once operated a fashion business from home, and offers a curated selection of vintage accessories, including handbags from brands like Hermès, at various prices.

About Face

AskAliesh founder Aliesh Pierce first came to skin care as a celebrity makeup artist for clients like Michelle Obama. After seeing a Beverly Hills facialist transform a client’s skin, she sought to generate the same results — without piling on the foundation. Enter Aliesh Skin Care in Bala Cynwyd. Since last spring, the Zen space has been attracting clients drawn to Pierce’s talent for treating people of all ethnicities.

Holding Court

Long gone are the days when sneakers were the stinky workhorses of footwear. Today, they’re colorful and cool, and they demand attention. Enter these new Courtly Lynx iterations from Paoli-based Bungee Oblečení. “Shoes are an expression,” says CEO Darrell Alston, who began designing sneaks while serving time for selling drugs and founded his luxury brand in 2017. (His shoes are now available at Neiman­ Marcus.) “When I designed them, I had one thing in mind: Command the room without speaking, and let your shoes do all the talking.” That these do, with a mix of suede, cream and burgundy leather, moss-green hues — and a leopard-print velour heel that ensures you’ll make a statement even while walking away. $645 at Neiman Marcus King of Prussia. — Kristen Schott

Mall Must-Haves

Finds we love at King of Prussia’s latest openings:

Track stylish moments with the Lady Arpels Day and Night watch. Van Cleef & Arpels, $103,000.

There are two sides to every belt — and the LV Shape 40MM is reversible. Louis Vuitton Men’s, $710.

Pair these Shark Lock boots with an LBD for an edgy twist. Givenchy, $2,450.

Published as “Market Report: Main Line Style” and “Obsessed: Holding Court” in the January 2023 issue of Philadelphia magazine.