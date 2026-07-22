Best of Philly Spotlight: How to Thrift Your Threads

Caitlin Quirk, owner of South Jersey’s The Garb Collection, shares her tips.

This year’s Best of Philly winner for Best Thrift Store, South Jersey’s The Garb Collection is reimagining secondhand shopping with a closet-rental concept that puts sellers in control. Here, owner Caitlin Quirk helps you clear your racks — and make some money too.

1. Stay in season.

Want to sell a parka in the summer? Quirk says don’t bother. “[Most] customers are shopping for the current season — unless it’s an amazing designer piece.” Denim jackets, however, sell year-round.

2. Consider clothing condition.

Broken zippers, missing buttons, and visible damage are deal-breakers. Many secondhand stores also turn away fast-fashion items. (Quirk chooses not to sell these garments as part of her sustainability efforts.)

3. Confirm pricing guidelines.

Buying experts at thrift shops often determine an item’s price. The Garb’s closet-rental model — a $25 deposit secures a rack in the store for 30 days — allows sellers to set their own prices.

4. Don’t cut the tags.

Clothing with the tags attached commands a higher resale value — sometimes close to its original retail price, notes Quirk. Bonus points for coveted brands like Theory, which has been spied at the Collingswood store.

The Garb Collection is located at 823 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood; and at 1014 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City.

Illustrations by James Yates

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Published as “How to Thrift Your Threads” in the August 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.