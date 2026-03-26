This Small Philly Spot Has Achieved Burger Perfection

At Huda Burger, the singular focus on beefy smashburgers and pillowy milk bread buns pays off.

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There are very few hard-and-fast rules in the restaurant industry, but one of them — a kind of primal law on which success can truly hinge — is this: If you’re going to do only one thing, you have to do it very well.

For Yehuda Sichel, that thing is burgers. And at Huda Burger in Fishtown, which opened in November, he nails it.

I remember dropping by here late after a semi-disappointing meal elsewhere, grabbing a double-smashed burger on a sweet milk bread bun from the short blue-and-white counter, and eating it walking — the bread still hot and charred from the flat-top, the cheese melty and threaded with strings of caramelized onions. I ate it, liked it, and that was that. But then I thought about that burger — sadly, on a special menu — the next day. And again the day after that.

Sichel comes from the universe of Michael Solomonov restaurants. He did time at Zahav and Citron & Rose. He ran the kitchen as exec chef at Abe Fisher early on, doing high-end Jewish diaspora cuisine.