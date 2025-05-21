Step Into a ’90s Video Store at This New Pop-Up Bar in Philly

Back 2 the Video Store is a neon-soaked rewind with themed cocktails to match.

For those of us who grew up in the ‘90s, Friday nights often meant wandering the aisles of Blockbuster, gazing at new releases, reading the backs of movie cases, and hoping your pick wasn’t already rented out. Throw in some microwave popcorn and Sour Patch Kids at check-out and you’ve got yourself a weekend. It was a simpler time.

Well, now there’s a place to bring some of that retro magic back — with cocktails, this time. Located in the basement of the Divine Lorraine, Back 2 the Video Store is yet another themed pop-up bar from Bucket Listers. (You may remember them from past pop-ups in this space including, most recently, a cereal-themed bar.) But this one really taps into some sweet millennial-childhood nostalgia and nails the aesthetic, from the gaudy carpet to the fringe-curtain entrance.

Add to that photo ops galore, like a Fresh Prince of Bel Air throne, life-size Ghostbusters decor (don’t miss Stay-Puft in the hallway near the bathrooms), a giant VHS to pose with. And, for good measure, some throwback arcade games (including NBA Jam and Final Fight) and a ’90s soundtrack.

But the main event is, of course, the video shelves. Clamshell cases of favorites like Men in Black, Toy Story, The Karate Kid, and Space Jam grace the walls. But instead of renting a tape, you’re picking out your drink: Each movie is a cocktail, with its ingredients listed on the spine of the box.

And they go all out with the themes. The blue Jaws drink comes in a tiny fishbowl with a gummy shark and some red “blood” added at the last minute. Toy Story comes topped with a toy soldier. The Space Jam shot actually comes with in a tiny, playable pop-a-shot hoop. (You launch a chocolate malt ball into your drink.)

And then there are some on-the-nose recipes: The Big Lebowski is a take on a White Russian, and Happy Gilmore is inspired by an Arnold Palmer. The one anachronism is an ultra-pink Mean Girls cocktail topped with cotton candy, but I’ll let it slide because it’s so cute.

If you’re hungry, they’ve also got “TV Dinners” (pizza rolls and grilled cheese, anyone?) and, of course, snacks like popcorn and candy. Or come on Sunday for their brunch menu.

Back 2 the Video Store is in Philly through June 29th. Tickets (roughly $20 for evening, $40 for brunch) are required, and are available in 90-minute time slots. Each ticket includes one cocktail; the rest of the drinks (and food) are pay-as-you-go. Back 2 the Video Store is located at Foundation (under the Divine Lorraine) at 699 North Broad Street.