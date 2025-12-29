5 Ways to Ignite Pleasure in Your Body, Daily

Sara Silverstein, local somatic sexologist and sensuality coach, helps people reclaim pleasure and confidence. Here, she shares five tips to feel more embodied and empowered every day.

1. Find your sensual superpower

Think love language, but for sex: the pathway that ignites pleasure for you. Some people are touch-oriented; others are more responsive to sound, taste, or scent. Discover yours by experimenting with your senses. Try putting on music that makes you want to dance, running a soft fabric along your skin, or savoring a piece of chocolate. Where do you feel the biggest spark of aliveness? That’s your clue.

2. Breathe with intention

Nervous system regulation is a gateway to receiving pleasure, and chronic stress can actually turn the dial down on your libido, Silverstein says. Controlled breathing before intimacy, she explains, can help signal safety to the body, which then makes space for curiosity and play. Take five deep breaths that engage your diaphragm and acknowledge the sensations in your body. Then try 10 slow, soft breaths to give yourself permission to really soften.

3. Connect your breath

Your pelvic floor, the muscular base of your abdomen, is a power center. If you want to take the nervous system regulation up a notch, sync your breath with your pelvic floor. Silverstein recommends using a slow breath pattern to soothe the nervous system; then, if you want to bring more awareness to your yoni (the female erogenous area), softly squeeze your pelvic floor on either your inhale or your exhale.

4. Play with scent

Scent can awaken desire, as it connects directly to the limbic system, the part of the brain tied to memory and emotion. Choose a “sensual signature scent” for yourself. Perhaps rose for heart-opening, sandalwood for grounding, or vanilla for warmth. Over time, your body will begin to associate that fragrance with pleasure and arousal, creating a kind of personal turn-on button.

5. Get loud

Sound helps energy move through the body, which can move out stuck feelings or emotions and allow you to be more present and joyful in your body. Practice letting your voice be free in the comfort of your home. Hum, moan, cry, sing, yell, or speak affirmations aloud.

Published as “Sensual Self-Care” in the 2026 issue of Be Well Philly.