It’s Your Last Chance to Help Determine the Three Health Hero Challenge Finalists

You have until tomorrow night to vote for which semifinalist you'd like to see in the final round.

Last call!

You have until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, July 31st, to cast your vote and help determine which of the 10 wellness leaders currently in the running for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross will make it to the final round.

Over the past month, we’ve introduced you to 10 spectacular healthcare and wellness leaders who are working to make a difference in their communities, as well as the local nonprofits they’re supporting with their platform. You’ve been able to vote once per day, every day for which candidate and their respective cause you feel deserves the title of the 2025 Health Hero — but now, voting is nearly over!

After 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, we’ll tally all the votes just like we did with the nominations and announce the three finalists. From there, you’ll be able to vote one more time to select *the* winner. That person will receive a $15,000 donation to their charity of choice, and two runners-up will each win a $2,500 donation for their selected charities.

So, don’t delay! Cast your vote by 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, July 31st!