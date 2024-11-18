Spring Destination-ish Races to Add to Your Run Schedule

Tapering for the Philadelphia Marathon and dreaming about a run-cation? Here are a few nearby races to consider for next year, all within driving distance of Philly.

If you, like me, are suffering from a bit of the taper-week blues (think random aches, pains, and sniffles) ahead of Sunday’s Philadelphia Marathon, then do yourself a favor. Take your mind off the upcoming 26.2 miles (that you’ve trained so hard for!) and look ahead to your 2025 run schedule. You can easily fill it with runs a little further away, but still close enough to home. So check out these races within driving distance of Philly, and I hope to see you on the course.

March 14th to 16th, Virginia Beach

The half- and full marathons take you on a flat coastal course, with views of the Cape Henry Lighthouse and King Neptune statue at the boardwalk finish line. Afterward, sip your free Yuengling.

Stay: The Historic Hotel Cavalier (rooms from $509) is a few blocks from the start and has a spa with a quartz sand therapy treatment to soothe joints.

April 6th, Washington, D.C.

If you land a spot via the entry lottery (it begins December 1st), be sure to look up when jogging around Hains Point: The cherry blossom trees create a pretty canopy.

Stay: The Waldorf Astoria (rooms from $569) is a 10-minute jog away (great for your warm-up) and dresses up for the annual D.C. flower bonanza. Snap photos with your medal in the atrium, decked out in pink hues.

April 11th to 13th, Rehoboth Beach

Our favorite contest is the half-marathon. The route begins with a sunrise start along the boardwalk, then continues past cottage-lined streets and into Cape Henlopen State Park before heading back to the water.

Stay: Avoid the crowds at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites (rooms from $418), a 20-minute drive from Rehoboth. On-site Italian restaurant Via Sophia specializes in pasta — for carb-loading.

May 17th (tentative), Brooklyn

Expect spectators and sights — the Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park, and roller coasters on the Coney Island Boardwalk. The entry lottery typically begins in December and runs through early January.

Stay: Accommodations at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn (rooms from $449) have mini fridges for your pre-run fuel, while the restaurant, bakery, and bars bring the post-run party food and drink. The 2 or 3 train will get you to the start in 15 minutes.

Jog in Place

Don’t want to travel? Philly has spring runs to consider too.

If staying local is more your speed, then try the Love Run Philly on March 30th. The half-marathon starts and ends at the Art Museum, and there’s a 7K for those not feeling the longer distances again just yet. A finish-line festival with a beer garden and food trucks, plus an after-party at Urban Saloon where you can get bodywork by Phila Massages, keep your energy high.

Then there’s the Broad Street Run. The 10-miler typically takes place on the first Sunday in May, with a straight (slightly downhill!) course from North Philly to the Navy Yard. It’s rained for the past two years, so keep an eye on that weather (and bring hand warmers for the starting line).

Want to make a staycation out of it? Try Element (rooms from $215) in Center City, where you can request complimentary wellness goodies for your room: hand-held massage balls, yoga mats and blocks, a blender to create your protein smoothie, and noise-canceling headphones for meditating — getting you in the sprint-to-the-finish mood.

Published as “Gone for a Run” in the November 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.