Introducing the 2024 Be Well Philly Health Hero

We're thrilled to announce this year's winner, and to have celebrated our finalists.

After hundreds of nominations, thousands of votes, and months of waiting, we finally announced the winner of the 2024 Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross on November 13th at The Olde Bar. Read about this year’s winner and finalists, and check out all the photos of the event by photographer Theresa Regan.

The 2024 challenge marks the 13th year of the Health Hero Challenge, which recognizes local medical professionals, frontline health workers, nonprofit leaders, teachers, coaches, entrepreneurs, and community activists who are working to improve health outcomes and general wellness for those living in and around Philadelphia.

During Wednesday evening’s event, we heard remarks from Koleen Cavanaugh, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Independence Blue Cross; Katie Bruno, the publisher of Philadelphia magazine; and Laura Brzyski (me!), health and wellness editor of Philadelphia magazine.

And then, after all the anticipation, we were thrilled to finally announce the 2024 Be Well Philly Health Hero: Daniel Taylor, a pediatrician at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. As this year’s winner, Taylor received a $15,000 donation to his charity of choice, Reach Out and Read. The nonprofit — which Taylor co-directs — promotes early literacy and school readiness by integrating children’s books into pediatric care. At every well visit, kids receive brand-new developmentally appropriate and culturally relevant books.

Our two runners-up — Amy Carolla, founder of Balance, a fitness center in Chestnut Hill, and the co-founder of B Inspired, and Mary Ciammetti, founder and president of Don’t Stall, Just Call — each received $2,500 for their selected charities, B Inspired and Don’t Stall, Just Call, respectively.

Thank you to all the individuals who were nominated for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross, especially the 10 semi-finalists; two runners-up, Amy Carolla and Mary Ciammetti; and our winner, Daniel Taylor.

We’d also like to thank The Olde Bar for hosting us, and our presenting sponsor, Independence Blue Cross, who continues to make this program happen year after year. And to our incredible Be Well Philly community, we appreciate your participation and your support of health heroes everywhere!