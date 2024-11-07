7 Philly-Area Wellness Experiences We’re Psyched About Right Now

From lavish facials to an epic sober festival, these self-care activities are worth adding to your calendar.

Somehow it’s already November, and naturally, we’re thinking about the end of this year and the start of a new one. As we transition into cooler days and earlier nights (and the impending holiday season), it’s important to take time for you. That’s why we’ve rounded up seven local wellness activities that will support your body, mind, and soul over the next few months. Check out what’s in store below.

Opulent facials

This past September, 111SKIN — the luxe, doctor-led skincare brand — launched a partnership with the Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. Head to the dreamy 57th-floor spa for four different treatments, including the Black Diamond Non-Surgical Lift and Rose Gold Radiant Facial, which incorporates rose quartz crystals and colloidal gold. $265-$365; book here.

Pilates and pool time

Every Wednesday through November 27th, Philly fit pro Coach Zha is leading a 40-minute mat Pilates class inside the W’s WET Bar. (We tried it and loved it!) Following, enjoy some social swimming in the hotel’s heated outdoor pool. The experience starts at 6 p.m. $40; reserve a spot here.

New fitness studios

Ambler must be hoppin’ at the moment because two fitness studios just opened in the Montgomery County town. Spin Shack — which opened on October 19th — runs indoor cycling and full-body exercise classes set to the beat of the music. Camaraderie, opened on October 28th, is a yoga and mind-body space featuring a schedule of yin, Vinyasa, Qigong, conscious dance, and more. Prices vary.

Good-for-you Sunday funday

Every Sunday, The Rittenhouse Spa & Club offers an indulgent hair wash — with a scalp massage and customized Kérastase hair mask, to boot — followed by a blowout. Then, take your bouncy ‘do over to Lacroix for an over-the-top brunch. $200; book via email or phone (215-790-2500).

Monthly healthy happy hour

Mind & Mood Recharge — the monthly wellness series put on by Penn Museum and Penn Medicine — is back for another year, and it’s even better than before! Every first Wednesday night until April, indulge in yoga (four classes each night!), meditation, sound baths, art making, a botanical bar, and a wellness marketplace. $18; free for PennCard holders, Penn Museum members, and Penn Medicine patients and staff; book here.

An epic sober festival

Earlier this year, Dry Vibes brought its alcohol-free social event to Philly. The all-day affair returns in 2025 — January 18th, to be exact — in partnership with SELF(ish) Philly. Expect zero-proof cocktail demos, a pop-up N/A bottle shop, insightful panels, a vendor marketplace and “spiritual sanctuary” where you can try a variety of wellness modalities and buy products. Tickets start at $99; buy here.

Seasonal at-home skincare

This time of year is all about pumpkins! But did you know that the squash is actually good for your skin? (It’s hydrating, exfoliating, brightening, and anti-inflammatory.) Enter Sabbatical Beauty’s new Pumpkin Spice Latte Serum, made from four types of pumpkin extract to firm and lift skin, two kinds of milk to give your skin ultimate nourishment, and some caffeine and fatty acids. Get it while you can! Last batch! $35-$108; buy here.