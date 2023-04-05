Mark Your Calendar: Be Well Philly Fest Is Returning This May
This year, our annual wellness event will take place at the Bok Building on May 7th.
We are thrilled to announce that Be Well Philly Fest presented by Independence Blue Cross is returning this year! What’s extra exciting is that our annual wellness event will take place at an entirely new venue, one month earlier than usual, and on a different day of the week!
So, mark your calendar: The 2023 Be Well Philly Fest is happening on Sunday, May 7th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bok!
In case you need a refresher, Be Well Philly Fest is focused on all things wellness so that your body and mind can feel motivated, empowered, and inspired. This year, you can expect express workouts and hands-on wellness activities — all designed to leave you feeling your absolute best self! Plus, our interactive vendor marketplace is super robust this year, meaning you’ll have the opportunity to treat yourself to good-for-you samples and services from an array of local businesses. After, enjoy a healthy-ish happy hour in community with others — and with cityscape views!
This year, we are delighted to welcome the following fitness instructors and wellness practitioners. Here’s who you can expect to move with and learn from throughout the day:
Workouts
- Pick-up soccer — U90
- Power and conditioning kettlebells circuit — Strength Haüs
- Dance fitness — Holta Tegu
- Process (yoga-inspired movement) — The Well Studio
- Acrobatics — Acro&
- Total-body workout — Barry’s Philadelphia
- Barre — barre3 Cherry Hill and barre3 Rittenhouse
- HIIT/Abs — FCG Training and Wellness
- Rebounding (with wearable boots!) — Soul 2 Sole Bounce Fitness
- Bodyweight bootcamp — RIDE Spin, Barre & TRX
- Yoga sculpt — Never Give Up Training
- Barre + Box — Lumos Yoga & Barre
- Upper body strength — Vibe Fitness Studio
- Squats & Swings — KG Strong
- Kickboxing — Dave Helm of You Need the Lab
- Dance fitness — Jadi Collado
Wellness Activities
- Soundbath meditation — Formation Sauna + Wellness
- Herbalism — Dope Botanicals
- Shadow work — Danielle Massi
- Buccal facial massage — Viviane Aires
- Mindful journaling — Unity Yoga
- Stretching/Self-massage — Massage Studio of Philadelphia
- Breathwork — Sara Silverstein
- “Lucky Girl Syndrome” affirmation workshop — Beth Geddio of State of Being Co.
Bonus: Inner Light Aura will be offering aura photography and Modrn Sanctuary will have its chakra-balancing crystal bed to try in our marketplace!
Tickets are on sale now for $40 — and your ticket gets you access to the entire event!
So text your friends, snag your ticket, and save the date! We can’t wait to see you on May 7th!