Mark Your Calendar: Be Well Philly Fest Is Returning This May

This year, our annual wellness event will take place at the Bok Building on May 7th.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

We are thrilled to announce that Be Well Philly Fest presented by Independence Blue Cross is returning this year! What’s extra exciting is that our annual wellness event will take place at an entirely new venue, one month earlier than usual, and on a different day of the week!

So, mark your calendar: The 2023 Be Well Philly Fest is happening on Sunday, May 7th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bok!

In case you need a refresher, Be Well Philly Fest is focused on all things wellness so that your body and mind can feel motivated, empowered, and inspired. This year, you can expect express workouts and hands-on wellness activities — all designed to leave you feeling your absolute best self! Plus, our interactive vendor marketplace is super robust this year, meaning you’ll have the opportunity to treat yourself to good-for-you samples and services from an array of local businesses. After, enjoy a healthy-ish happy hour in community with others — and with cityscape views!

This year, we are delighted to welcome the following fitness instructors and wellness practitioners. Here’s who you can expect to move with and learn from throughout the day:

Workouts

Wellness Activities

Bonus: Inner Light Aura will be offering aura photography and Modrn Sanctuary will have its chakra-balancing crystal bed to try in our marketplace!

Tickets are on sale now for $40 — and your ticket gets you access to the entire event!

So text your friends, snag your ticket, and save the date! We can’t wait to see you on May 7th!