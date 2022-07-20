This New Local Activewear Brand Is Creating Gender-Neutral, Size-Inclusive Workout Clothes

All + None is committed to making all bodies feel comfortable and supported, especially when they’re moving.

Two years ago, Philly-based queer personal trainer Anna Claire Loper was on a mission to find new workout shorts — ones with a boxer-style design and a high waistband; ones that would provide functionality, feel good, were lined, and would stay in place during training sessions. After relentless disappointments with buying, trying and returning apparel, Loper decided to sketch their own concept — a moment that sparked an idea for an activewear line that was not only functional and fashionable, but suitable for all kinds of athletes. “I asked myself, ‘If not me, who? And why not me?’ and got to work.”

Out of that came All + None, Loper’s active apparel brand carrying garments meant for everyone, “just without any of the bullshit,” they say. What that means is that the clothing is gender-neutral — meaning it isn’t separated or designated by gender like how most other clothing brands are — and is size-inclusive, offering pieces in a variety of size options that have all been tested on a range of body shapes and types. The company officially launched this past June.

Currently, All + None carries four pieces that are functional and comfortable for working out, but that could easily transition into street wear:

The Bodysuit, a kind of scuba-inspired one-piece with a dramatic zipper down the back (and has a pocket!). Loper says it’s compressive, so it won’t move around on your chest or your legs, is longer than most bodysuits in the torso and leg areas, and doesn’t have a center seam, making it less restrictive on that part of the body.

The Goddex, which could be considered an extended tank top, featuring slits all the way up each side that you can tie in a variety of ways. Loper says the versatility allows the garment to not interfere with your deadlifts or kettlebell swings.

The Boxing Short, stylized boxing shorts with extended bike-short lining, ensuring that nobody will see your bits when you’re squatting or practicing your yogi headstand. “The dream shorts I wanted!” Loper tells me.

The Muscle Tee, a loose-fitting, full-coverage cutoff designed with folks who wear binders or who have had top surgery in mind.

As for sizing, the brand uses a fun chart that Loper created with the intention to “take the stigma out of the current approach,” especially because sizing “is super inconsistent and arbitrary,” they say. “You never really know what size you are because all brands use different charts. But also, what are these sizes based on, especially if the average American woman is between 16 and 18? Most brands would probably categorize those sizes as ‘extra large,’ but if that’s the average, shouldn’t you size up and down from that range?” Instead of a number-based system, All + None uses whimsical shapes that are reminiscent of a fun childhood breakfast choice (iykyk). That way, you can approach finding your size in a way that doesn’t induce shame or judgment. (Some other brands that have responded to sizing discrepancies are Universal Standard and Yitty, Lizzo’s shapewear line that sizes backwards.)

In addition to being gender-neutral and size-inclusive, All + None is impact-conscious, meaning the brand is not making fast fashion. Loper produces in small batches to keep waste low, carefully selects the best fabrics (the bodysuit’s compressive spandex is made with recycled fibers), and performs multiple rounds of fit and function testing to ensure all garments are durable and long-lasting, in and out of the gym.

Loper is also intentional about creating visibility for and giving a platform to queer individuals. The models on All + None’s website — as well as the shoot’s photographer and makeup artist — identify as queer, as does Loper. “It’s really important to see ourselves represented and not be an afterthought or third option,” Loper says. “At a minimum, clothing should fit you and function as it was intended to for a body. Clothing doesn’t have a gender, and All + None aims to make all bodies feel comfortable, especially when they’re moving.”

Looking ahead, Loper hopes to offer a take-back program that would recycle materials from All + None’s clothes into future lines, partner with similarly minded small businesses throughout Philly, and make available a few fall/winter pieces or a full second line.