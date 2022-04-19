A New Acupuncture Practice Just Opened in Fishtown

Alma Acupuncture also offers cupping, Gua sha, cosmetic acupuncture, and a variety of massages.

When it comes to relieving chronic pain, stress, or insomnia, many people turn to the centuries-old practice of acupuncture. The super thin needles (that most say do not hurt at all!) are meant to stimulate different areas of the body in order to maintain a strong, free flow of energy, according to traditional Chinese medicine.

Joining Philly’s abundant acupuncture scene is Alma Acupuncture, a new center in Fishtown and merger of local practitioners Franchesca Isaac and Bec Jimenez. Alma is housed in the former space of Vitality Meditation, which closed at the beginning of March (we miss you!) and where Isaac used to provide treatment.

At Alma, you can opt for traditional acupuncture with the pain-free microneedles, or receive adjunctive treatments including cupping, Gua sha, and moxibustion — the burning of the mugwort herb in order to facilitate healing. Each of these is included in your acupuncture session, but you can book cupping and Gua sha as stand-alone services.

Also on their list of acu treatments is cosmetic acupuncture. The holistic service starts with body acupuncture before moving to acu for your face (goodbye, Botox!) and a facial massage. Bonus: It incorporates skincare products from Philly-based small-batch brand, Sabbatical Beauty, meaning you’re supporting two local women-owned businesses.

In addition to acupuncture, Alma has an on-site massage therapist, Kayla Allen, to provide a kind of one-stop shop for pain relief. For working out those knots, you’ve got options: deep tissue, Swedish, sports, prenatal, reflexology, acupressure, and myofascial therapy.

Isaac and Jimenez say their goals in creating Alma Acupuncture center around the desire to provide care to residents of Fishtown and surrounding neighborhoods, especially residents of color. “We hope to reach Black and Latino/Latina individuals who might be hesitant to try these services,” Isaac says. Jimenez adds that it’s important “to be treated by someone who looks like you, especially when institutions of Western medicine might have failed you. We hope the effects of our services ripple into people’s daily lives, and to help people self-advocate outside of Alma.”

Alma Acupuncture is open seven days per week and is located at 1856 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown. You can book an appointment here.