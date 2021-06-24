Spend the Summer Outside With Fairmount Park Conservancy’s Packed Wellness Events Calendar

From yoga and bootcamps to sound meditation and scavenger hunts, here are all the healthy activities happening in some of Philly’s beloved parks.

Summers in Philly are always buzzing with outdoor wellness activities — from energizing group workout classes to serene hiking spots and retro-inspired roller skating. And after spending so much time indoors this past year, taking our health and fitness outside feels that much more rewarding — a breath of fresh air, if you will.

To keep you connected to nature and your summer anything but dull, the Fairmount Park Conservancy has put together a lineup of fun, health-forward events happening all summer in some of Philly’s best green spaces. Happening now through the end of August, the choose-your-own-adventure summer park programming encourages exploration, discovery, and wellness for the whole family.

For those looking to get your heart pumping and body moving, choose from body-weight bootcamps, bike tours, yoga flows, trail runs, guided hikes (some of which end with beer!), and kayaking on the Schuylkill River. There will also be all-levels salsa and bachata classes every first and third Friday in FDR Park until October. If slowing down from the chaos of the world is more your speed, opt for bird-watching or moonlit walks, stargazing, morning sound meditation on the Trolley Trail, or a new free audio experience in Fairmount Park featuring the music of composer, Ellen Reid.

Additional program features include “We Walk PHL,” a free group walking program in 14 Philly parks — including Cobbs Creek, Clark Park, and Penn Treaty Park — throughout the summer. (Stay up to date on the schedule and location of walks here.) Families can also enjoy kid-friendly scavenger hunts through Fairmount Park, free movie nights, and various art exhibits and events at the Hatfield House.

Plus, because wellness includes bettering your environment, you can volunteer to remove trash, weeds, or invasive vines from spots like Belmont Plateau and Concourse Lake. Cleanups take place every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., with occasional Saturdays. You can sign up to volunteer here.

All of the summer events are open to both Fairmount Park Conservancy members and the general public. Prices vary depending on event and membership. You can find the full programming schedule here — August events will be added to the calendar next month.