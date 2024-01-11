Giant Trolls Are Taking Over the Philadelphia Zoo Next Month

Artist Thomas Dambo brings his massive sculptures to the East Coast to inspire us to explore our relationship with the planet.

Get our weekly picks of what to do this weekend and the latest on Philly's arts and entertainment scene.

I’ll be honest: When I first got a tip about trolls coming to the zoo, I pictured the tiny, candy-colored Dreamworks ones with big hair and a penchant for pop music. But no. They’re taking it back — even back before those ‘90s dolls with bejeweled belly buttons. We’re talking Scandinavian folklore. And they’re gigantic.

Danish artist Thomas Dambo describes himself as a “sculptor, recycler, storyteller.” He works in reclaimed materials to inspire his audience to explore people’s relationship with the planet, and he has most recently become known around the world for his colossal troll installations. The sculptures are made entirely of repurposed wood and live in parks, greenspaces, and other site-specific locations. They debuted in the United States in 2018, when their residency at Chicago-area’s Morton Arboretum drew 1.26 million visitors.

Now six of Dambo’s massive, folklore-inspired trolls are heading to Philly. Thomas Dambo’s Trolls: Save the Humans is making its East Coast debut at the Philadelphia Zoo on February 1st. The trolls will live across the zoo’s 42 acres till April 15th. “We are excited to welcome these enormous Trolls to the zoo and have them help us tell the story of how we can all make a difference for the planet,” says director of marketing Patrick McMaster.

In addition to witnessing these trolls, remember to bring your Zoo Key (or buy one at the gift shop at the entrance). You’ll be able to use them to “hear stories from the Trolls themselves.” Each have a unique name and story, as well as ideas for humans to protect the planet through sustainable practices.

For example, Ronja Redeye is “the Trolls’ fearless leader, ready to welcome guests to Philadelphia Zoo. Her mission is to encourage guests to rethink ways to minimize trash.” It gets more specific after that. Here’s the rest of the characters you’ll meet:

Rosa Sunfinger: The Troll with a green thumb. She wants guests to find ways to renew the habitats around them and plant native plants wherever they can to create habitats for pollinators. Sofus Lotus: The Troll who loves to listen. He likes to get down on the ground to hear the sounds of all wild things. His mission is to inspire guests to reconnect and learn from nature. Ibbi Pip: The Troll in charge of finding new uses for old things. Her passion is reusing old wood to create bird houses, providing a home for these animals to feel safe and raise their chicks. Kamma Can: The Troll who’s a pro at recycling. She created her beautiful jewelry from plastic that would otherwise pollute wild places. Basse Buller: The Troll who refuses to give up on protecting the planet. He’s on a mission to motivate guests to refuse the habits humans have that hurt nature.

Okay, I am loving how wonderfully weird but also wholesome this all is. I want to rehab bird houses with Ibbi Pip! And Kamma Can is a freaking style icon:

Plus, seeing the trolls is a good excuse to visit the zoo during a season you wouldn’t otherwise come.

Thomas Dambo’s Trolls: Save the Humans will be at the Philadelphia Zoo from February 1st through April 15th. The exhibit is included in the cost of admission, which ranges from $19 to $25 and is free for members.