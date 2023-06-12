The Gang Returns: The Always Sunny Podcast Is Coming Back to Philly in September

The show’s three creators will bring their popular podcast — and their new whiskey — to the Mann in September, and tickets go on sale this week.

Get our weekly picks of what to do this weekend and the latest on Philly's arts and entertainment scene.

It’s already been quite a year for the team behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Television’s longest-running live-action sitcom began its 16th season last week, and they’re just as depraved as ever. Leading up to the season premiere, they released a themed Monopoly game, as well as their own brand of whiskey. And their Always Sunny Podcast remains wildly popular.

The Always Sunny Podcast‘s weekly installments are ostensibly about each episode of the TV series — sort of like a recap with the creators’ memories of writing and filming it — but always devolve into musings on everything from parking woes to tales of picking fights in the drive-thru while your kids sing showtunes in the backseat. In just a few months of broadcasting, the podcast has developed inside jokes (“cut that cut that cut that”), a cult following all of its own, and the same manic chemistry their TV counterparts have.

Last fall, they delighted Philly fans with live podcast tapings over two sold-out nights at the Met. Well, Sunny fans, get ready because the show’s co-creators Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Philly’s own Rob McElhenney are returning to Philly — this time to the Mann — on September 23rd. A presale for tickets will open on Wednesday, June 14th at 10 a.m. (use code “SUNNY”), followed by the general ticket sale on Friday, June 16th at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and thealwayssunnypod.com.

“We can’t wait to meet back up with our fans and have the best time ever. There’s nothing we enjoy more than being with all of the amazing Sunny fans out there especially if we can do it in Philly,” said McElhenny in a press release.

If last year is any indication, you’ll have to act fast: Their first September 2022 date sold out quickly.

Last year, the Always Sunny Podcast ended up adding a second Philly date — one that coincided with the Eagles’ home opener. The result was glorious, as both South and North Broad Street celebrated each Eagles touchdown in their own raucous way. Like the podcast, the live show was nominally about an episode, but went off on wild tangents, Eagles chants, and reflections on the co-creators’ friendship. “We truly love each other and we want to spend as much time as we can together. We’ll do it until the day we die,” said McElhenney on Sunny‘s future during the September 19, 2022 show.

Now if only they’d film the show in Philly again.

Until then, get your finest Day Man suits, Birds of War beaks and Green Man onesies ready — fans dress to impress — and set whatever phone alarms you need to not miss out on what’s sure to be bonkers. (If you do miss out, they’ve also announced a show at Radio City Music Hall on October 12, 2023, but no thanks, New York.)

Four Walls, the brand of Irish American whiskey created by McElhenney, Howerton and Day, will also be available for purchase at the shows. The brand — named for the “four walls of the bar,” it seems? — began as a limited release to support bartenders. (All proceeds were donated to Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association’s HARP.) The pilot “Bartender’s Blend” launched in the United Kingdom this past spring and sold out quickly, so the Gang decided to make more. It’ll be “coming to bars later this year,” but you can follow their Instagram for more info (and more Always Sunny fun).