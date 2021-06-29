Check Out Philly Mag’s Featured Women Business Leaders

In Philly, we are fortunate to be surrounded by some of the best and brightest women lawyers, marketers, CEOs, event planners and doctors—just to name a few. They are leaders and role models in the Philly business world, handedly managing and contributing to successful organizations and businesses and offering only the best services to each of their many satisfied clients.

These are some of the most reputable business women on the East Coast. They work tirelessly and professionally to maintain and facilitate life as we know it, whether we are sick, strapped in a legal dilemma, need planning for our big event or want to sell our property. Their depth of experience sets them apart in their respective industries and their passion for what they do has made them all the more successful in the long run.

You can meet these women in our July issue and here in our Faces of Women in Business special section, where they detail the work they do and how they earned their success. Prepare to be impressed.