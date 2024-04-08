Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary Log House in Lake Ariel

Looking for a Hideout hideout that won’t bust your budget? This well-outfitted house near Roamingwood Lake fits the bill.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

As you no doubt have figured out by now, you can live the luxe life in the Poconos if you buy a fabulous house like this lakeside number I featured back in September 2022. It’s still on the market. Buy it and you will live in a very nicely appointed, luxurious residence right on Roamingwood Lake, with a restaurant-quality kitchen to die for, a sumptuous primary suite, a central vacuum system, a heated driveway and lake-facing decks and terraces for days.

But you can also live quite comfortably in a Poconos resort community like The Hideout, where that house is located, without having to shell out a princely sum. All you need to do is buy a place like this Lake Ariel contemporary log house for sale.

You won’t be right on Roamingwood Lake if you buy it, but you will be just one block away from it and two blocks from Getaway Park, where you can go fishing and store your canoe. kayak or rowboat. A little further away in the other direction on Lakeview Drive West is the Roamingwood Lake marina and boat launch. There are also a slew of other things you can do in The Hideout, but I’ll get to those later.

Let’s look at the house first. Where the house on the lake has the elegance of a Main Line house on the inside, this house overflows with that rustic look and feel so many prize in Poconos houses.

It has a contemporary design, however. It offers a welcoming front porch to passersby. And it has a carport with a roof high enough to accommodate your RV under it on the side.

You walk through the front door and enter a cozy yet spacious living room with a beamed cathedral ceiling and a wood-burning stove. By the way, every room in this house has a beamed vaulted ceiling.

The main living area has an open plan where a large archway separates the living and dining rooms. The dining room also contains a work desk.

Another archway leads to a nicely equipped modern kitchen and laundry room.

A breakfast table sits in one corner of the kitchen.

And the fridge and a second sink are in the laundry room.

A powder room and a dressing table lie just beyond the dining room at the entrance to the hallway leading to the bedrooms.

A full bath sits at the head of the hallway.

Three bedrooms sit off the hallway. The primary one is at the end of the hallway on the right.

And a detached structure just outside the back door contains a home office that can also sleep a guest, connected to the main house by a deck.

That takes care of what this Lake Ariel contemporary log house for sale has to offer. Its community has even more to offer, though.

That’s because The Hideout has some of the best amenities of any Poconos resort community. Roamingwood Lake is just the largest of its four lakes, all of which offer plenty of opportunities for sports and leisure. It also has a ski hill with a lodge, two clubhouses with restaurants, an art center, a recreation center, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, handball/racquetball courts, and courts for several other sports. It also offers miniature golf, a golf simulator and a nine-hole golf course. And it has trails cross-country as well as downhill skiing.

All this means you get a lot for not a lot of money with this house.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,120

SALE PRICE: $349,900

OTHER STUFF: A $174 per month homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the common facilities and amenities. Separate per-use fees apply to most amenities in The Hideout.

265 Parkwood Dr., Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Ellen Dramisino | RE/MAX Best]