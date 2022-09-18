Just Listed in the Poconos: Luxurious House on Roamingwood Lake

Even expensive Poconos houses are bargains. Just take a look at what $1.9 million will buy you.

I’ve pointed out repeatedly since we started featuring vacation and resort houses in the Poconos that Pennsylvania’s biggest outdoor playground is the best vacation-home value around. You can get quite nice lodgings here without having to spend Main Line-sized sums on them.

But what if you insist on spending that much? Well, you will still get a bargain. Consider this Roamingwood Lake lakeside house for sale, for instance.

This vacation palace in The Hideout is as lavishly outfitted as most Main Line houses. A mix of Craftsman and traditionsl Colonial styles, it also has as many eye-popping elements.

Starting with its two-story-high foyer, which forms the top tier of a three-tiered main floor.

The next tier down contains the dining room and kitchen. The dining room gets plenty of light from its large triplet window along with the ones in the den it overlooks on the next tier down.

Meanwhile, the adjacent kitchen has cabinetry that should delight the heart of any Villanovan or Gladwynite. And it has kitchen appliances that should delight the heart of a professional chef, as they include a large Viking commercial-grade refrigerator-freezer and a commercial-quality Viking six-burner gas range with double oven, griddle and commercial-style range hood, plus a pot filler and spice storage racks.

A few more steps lead down from these rooms to the living room, which has a coffered ceiling and a fireplace. The elevator that serves all the floors of this house stops here. (Which, I should note, makes this house less than ideal for a wheelchair user.)

A door next to the fireplace leads to the spacious main-floor deck, which has a beautiful view of the lake.

And an archway at the same end of the living room connects to the other grand two-story-high space in this house, its den. The design of the main floor gives it two balcony overlooks and lots of large windows. A pellet stove gives it extra warmth in the colder months.

A hallway off the kitchen leads to the house’s main-floor powder room. The laundry room and the three-car garage are also on the top tier, up a small flight of steps.

Steps lead down from the main floor to the walkout basement, which also has a split-level arrangement. The first thing you encounter at the bottom of the stairs is a home-office alcove.

Next to the alcove, a hallway leads past one of this floor’s two bedrooms, a full bath and a truly impressive mechanical room that contains the very sophisticated guts of this house.

It also leads past this nicely outfitted wet bar to the family room and the second bedroom.

The family room has a more woodsy ambiance than the living room. Instead of a coffered ceiling, it has a beamed one, and its stone fireplace contains a wood stove.

Next to it is the ground-level patio under the main-floor deck.

Steps also lead up from the main floor to the second level, which is not split. At the top of the stairs is this loft overlooking the family room. A U-turn at the top of the stairs leads to the third bedroom, which has an en-suite powder room and a huge walk-in closet.

A dogleg walk takes you into the primary bedroom suite. The bedroom itself is as big as all outdoors and has a cathedral ceiling. The elevator takes you directly to this room from the floors below.

A large walk-in closet on one side of the entrance hall contains the attachments for the house’s central vacuum system. The spacious primary bathroom lies on the other side. In addition to what you see in this photo, it has a walk-in shower next to the toilet.

You get all of this for just $1.9 million. So far, that may not sound like a bargain, but that’s not all you get here. This property also has a heated driveway, so you will never have to shovel it clear in the winter. It also has heated floors.

And because this house’s lot backs onto Roamingwood Lake, it also has a large lakeside deck and boat dock.

And since it’s in The Hideout, you also enjoy the use of the community’s many amenities. Those amenities include a ski hill, a campground and 250 acres of permanently preserved wilderness, and those aren’t all.

Try finding all of that on the Main Line at any price. So does all this make this Roamingwood Lake lakeside house for sale a bargain, or what?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 5,247

SALE PRICE: $1,900,000

OTHER STUFF: A $1,850 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the community’s roads, water and sewer service. Most of the community amenities require payment of fees for their use, some seasonal, some for each visit; HOA members pay reduced fees. Details are available on The Hideout website. Powerboating is permitted on Roamingwood Lake, subject to horsepower and boat size restrictions.

214 Lakeview Dr., Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Philip Arasimowicz | Davis R. Chant Realtors – Hawley]