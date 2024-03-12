Just Listed: Updated Expanded Trinity in Wash West

One of a row of 19th-century trinities that got mid-century modern makeovers, this roomy trinity has recently entered the 21st century with key upgrades.

Looking to do your part to save the planet but don’t want to surrender the creature comforts you love?

Maybe this Wash West updated expanded trinity house for sale isn’t the answer to that question, but it heads in that direction.

One way in which it heads in that direction you won’t see in these pictures, for it sits on the roof. Specifically, a six-panel, 1.7-kilowatt solar array that produces about 39 percent of the juice this house uses. According to the listing, this will both save you $600 a year on your electric bill and earn you $150 a year in solar renewable energy credits.

And this house also reduces its carbon footprint in the recently updated basement kitchen. This kitchen is very nicely outfitted with appliances that include a wine fridge — a nice touch at this price point. But its range is even more noteworthy because it has induction burners. Induction cooking heats faster than either a microwave or gas, yet produces no carbon emissions.

Of course, if you love grilling as I and the current owner of this house do, the grill you will want to keep in the sunken courtyard next to the dining room will cancel some of this out. But that still beats total fossil fuel use.

The rest of this house shares many traits with its neighbors. For illustrative purposes, you might want to compare what you see here to the house two doors down that we featured here almost a year ago.

Their main floors, for instance, are identical in their layout, right down to the open wood spiral staircases at the Waverly Street end. The one difference: Where the one at 904 had handrails, this one harkens to trinity tradition with its use of grab bars.

The second floors also mirror each other with a decent-sized bedroom and a full bath — recently updated in this house’s case.

And the top-floor primary suites also both have steeply vaulted high ceilings. This one, however, has more closet space than the one at 904 did, and on the opposite side of the room.

It also has a full bath with a frameless glass shower instead of a mere half-bath.

Combine these features with a sunroom that makes a perfect home office and you have a great work-from-home setup. You don’t even have to go downstairs to get to the office, though I will grant that unless you put a coffeemaker up here, your coffee breaks will involve some exercise. Then again, building exercise into your every day routines is a good thing to do.

Another good thing you can do here is relax and soak up the sunshine that filters through the trees in the common courtyard of this gated community.

And if you want to get your exercise by doing something other than going up and down that spiral staircase, you will find plenty of incentives to get out all around this Wash West updated expanded trinity house for sale. The area abounds in places to go and things to do within walking distance: The Italian Market. Starr Garden and Seger Playground. Kahn Park and Antique Row. The Gayborhood and Midtown Village. The Avenue of the Arts. And so on and so on.

So you could buy this house because of its environmentally conscious features. Or you could buy it simply because it’s attractive, comfortable, nicely outfitted, conveniently located and surprisingly roomy for a trinity. But who said you had to choose one or the other?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,080

SALE PRICE: $475,000

OTHER STUFF: This house went under contract while I was writing this feature — after only seven days on the market. But the seller is accepting backup offers.

908 Waverly St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Beth Lytwynec | On the Square Real Estate | Compass]