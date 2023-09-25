On the Market in the Poconos: Updated Cape Cod in Mount Pocono

The next-door neighbor of the house we featured last week has plenty of room for your family and a potential basement in-law suite.

The same person who built the Colonial I showed you last week on the ashes of Horne’s Inn in 1945 also built this Cape Cod next door that same year. His name was George Saab, and he also built a motel two doors down from both of these houses.

The owner of the Colonial Saab built, former Mount Pocono Mayor Michael Penn, also owns this Mount Pocono Cape Cod house for sale. If you’re looking for a nice, well-maintained Poconos house right in the middle of Monroe County, you can buy either one of these. Or if you’re looking for a little something more, you can buy both.

But let’s consider this house on its own merits first.

This nicely maintained house sits on a sloping lot that gives it both a patio and a large deck in the rear.

Its main floor has a traditional center-hall Colonial layout, with a foyer that separates the living room on the left from the dining room and kitchen on the right. You will find a powder room at the end of the hall.

The living room spans the entire depth of the main floor. It has a stone fireplace and a door leading out to the covered side porch and rear deck.

Like the living room, the dining room has a chair rail and large three-section windows with diamond mullions.

You’ll find those windows in the updated kitchen as well. It has enough room for a breakfast table and a door leading to stairs to the side yard.

The upper floor contains three bedrooms, a sitting area overlooking the backyard and a full bathroom. The primary bedroom differs from the other two only in being larger and having a larger closet.

The basement contains two partly finished bonus rooms, a bedroom and a full bath. Its layout allows you to make an in-law suite out of one of the bonus rooms, the bathroom and the bedroom.

The other bonus room has a door leading to the rear patio. And the layout of the basement actually makes it easier for you to take the seller up on a suggestion made in last week’s feature.

And that would be going into the lodging business.

According to the Mount Pocono Borough zoning map, the land on which these two houses sit is zoned for single-family residential use. However, the rules for its zoning district say that bed-and-breakfast inns are permitted in such zones. You should double-check with the borough before buying both with the aim of becoming an innkeeper, but if I understand the rules correctly, you could indeed buy 35 and 37 Knob Road together, turn 35’s basement into your own apartment, and welcome guests into the upstairs bedrooms in both.

You’d be able to offer a more personal lodging experience than the motel can. And your guests could take in the view from the rear deck, which stretches all the way to the Delaware Water Gap. You can also see the Camelback Mountain Ski Resort, one of several Poconos attractions convenient to here.

Other nearby attractions include the Kalahari indoor waterpark, the Mount Airy Casino Resort, and several state game lands and preserves. Even closer is the Knob Lookout at the end of the street on which this Mount Pocono Cape Cod house for sale sits.

So whether you buy one or both of these next-door neighbors, you will be getting an attractive property in a great location. And if you buy both, you could be on your way to making all sorts of new friends as a gracious host.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,044

SALE PRICE: $510,000

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price has been reduced twice, most recently by $20,000 on Sept. 2nd. This property is also being offered together with its next-door neighbor at 37 Knob Road. The asking price for both is $1,145,000.

35 Knob Rd., Mount Pocono, PA 18344 | 35 & 37 Knob Rd., Mount Pocono, PA 18344 [Alexis Cruel | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]