Just Listed: Expanded Trinity in Rittenhouse Square

This updated trinity just off South Street is ideally suited for the work-from-home lifestyle.

If it’s Tuesday, this must be a trinity.

This has been a feature on this channel since before I took it over in 2016. And I’m glad to continue it, for I’m part of that cult that believes that “the original tiny house” — a house type unique to Philadelphia, the “workforce housing” of its time — is worth celebrating.

But it has gotten hard to keep the tradition alive of late. Inflation and higher mortgage rates have left both buyers and sellers skittish, and trinity owners especially have been reluctant to sell their homes right now because they’re not sure they can afford a bigger house once they’ve sold the one they now own.

Last week, one such trinity owner took the plunge, and thus I can offer a trinity for your consideration today.

This one’s a handsome Rittenhouse Square expanded trinity house for sale. Located a block and a half east of the former hospital that gave the neighborhood to its south its name, this house is convenient to so many of the things that make Center City living attractive: the South Street West restaurant row, the Avenue of the Arts, Rittenhouse Row shopping on Walnut Street and, of course, Rittenhouse Square itself. All of these lie within walking distance, as does a Broad Street Line subway station.

This recently updated expanded trinity is also ideally suited for a work-from-home professional. Its main floor, painted a sunny pale yellow, consists of a comfortable living room and an up-to-date kitchen, with a straight-line staircase between the two.

The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and up-to-date stainless-steel appliances. It looks like it even has room for a dining table for two.

In good weather, however, you might choose instead to dine on the patio in back.

The second floor contains a small bedroom that also makes an ideal home office, the use to which this house’s current owner puts it.

And as is the case with many trinities, the second-floor bedroom is small because the second floor also contains the bathroom.

The primary bedroom on the top floor has both plenty of room and plenty of closet space. There’s more storage space and laundry facilities in the unfinished basement.

Taken together, the attributes and location of this Rittenhouse Square expanded trinity house for sale make it ideal for anyone looking to get a foothold on owning in this historically tony neighborhood. And the listing agent points out that this house could grow with you — all you need to do is build over the kitchen ell in the back.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 840

SALE PRICE: $399,900

1618 Naudain St., Philadelphia, PA 19146 [Jonathan Pressman | Compass]