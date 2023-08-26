Just Listed in the Poconos: Eclectic Contemporary in East Stroudsburg

This house built around an indoor pool gives the Poconos contemporary aesthetic an interesting angle — several of them, in fact.

Take a cup of contemporary tradition, stir in a dash of Streamline Moderne, and finish it off with a hint of Art Deco, and what do you get?

This eclectic East Stroudsburg contemporary house for sale, that’s what.

Built in 1995, this mix of angles with a strategically placed curve may well be the first postmodern contemporary house built in the Poconos. And while it sits on a sizable wooded lot, it’s built for someone who doesn’t want to let inclement weather get in the way of a good swim.

For this house has a large, skylit indoor pool as its centerpiece.

A large set of windows flanked by French doors allows it to converse with the living room. A hot tub sits between the French doors.

Both rooms share a high vaulted ceiling. The living room is the first room you see upon entering the house. Like most of the rooms in this house, it has an easy-to-maintain tile floor. Given how many of this house’s rooms have direct access to the pool, the choice of tile for the flooring probably makes eminent sense.

A U-turn just past the front door takes you into the kitchen. The cabinetry here features clean modern lines made a touch more stylish by granite counters that, along with the drawer trim, give this space a dash of Art Deco style. You can take breakfast at its island bar.

Next to the kitchen sits the formal dining room, lit by a trio of large windows above the three-part sliding glass door that opens onto the front deck.

The living room shares its fireplace with the family room on its other side. Here, the curved glass block wall recalls the Streamline Moderne era. An opening next to the wood-burning fireplace allows the fireplace tools to be accessed from both rooms.

On the far side of the pool is a sunroom that functions as part lounge, part sleeping porch in its current configuration.

Two of this eclectic East Stroudsburg contemporary house for sale’s three bedrooms flank the pool and have direct access to it. One of the two sits next to the dining room.

The other, the primary bedroom, has a sky mural painted on its outer wall.

Its sumptuous bathroom features a soaking tub accessed via granite-tile steps and a large shower enclosed in glass block. One door leads from the bathroom to the backyard, and a door at its opposite end, next to its dual vanities, leads to the pool,

A room on the second floor can function as a home office or spare bedroom. You reach it via the balcony overlooking the den in this picture.

You could also call this house a clearing in the wilderness, for its ample backyard is carved out of its wooded 4.68-acre lot.

Or maybe you could call it a little forest on the edge of suburbia, for it also sits a very short distance from the intersection of Business Route 209 and Route 447 on the northern edge of East Stroudsburg. There you will find East Stroudsburg University, the Poconos’ leading public higher education institution. The Stroudsburgs also have plenty of options for shopping, dining and nightlife, and if you need to commune with nature, not only will you find several parks nearby, but the Delaware Water Gap is just a few minutes’ drive down I-80 from East Stroudsburg.

This unique style blend, then, makes an ideal retreat for anyone who wants to experience the more urbane, sophisticated side of the Poconos but still wants a touch of all that outdoorsy stuff close at hand.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 3,639

SALE PRICE: $599,900

560 Fawn Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 [Axel Struckmeyer | Keller Williams Real Estate – Stroudsburg]