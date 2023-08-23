On the Market: 18th-Century Farmstead in Avondale

The farmhouse at “Penn Hollow” dates to 1720, but like the rest of the farm, it has kept pace with the times.

Chester County has some lovely farms in its western and southern reaches, out where the waves of suburban development have yet to hit.

Wait — let me strike that. While most of the area surrounding this Avondale equestrian farmhouse for sale in New Garden Township remains undeveloped, suburbia is indeed lapping at the gates of this farm.

Literally. You now enter it from a street lined with houses built in the mid-2000s. There’s a good chance that at least some of those houses sit on land that was once part of this farm.

The 5.83 acres that still surround this house, while certainly much diminished from the acreage this farm contained when the house was built in 1720, are ample enough for any horse lover, gardener or small-scale farmer to pursue their passion.

And much as modern times have caught up with this farmhouse, this farmhouse has kept up with the times while retaining all of its original colonial character.

The original farmhouse at “Penn Hollow” has stone walls, some of them covered in either painted or weathered stucco. Two newer siding-clad additions got attached to each side of the original house as part of a major renovation in 1975.

Two front doors lead into the T-shaped original farmhouse. The one at the end of the front porch leads to an entrance hall that terminates in a staircase.

The other door, to its right, takes you to this formal dining room.

At the far end of the dining room is this breakfast room. It features a Delft-blue accent wall and tile-ringed fireplace with a wood-stove insert.

The breakfast room serves as the hinge of an L-shaped trio of rooms that wrap around the entrance hall and staircase. The kitchen concludes the trio.

Like the kitchen in the Germantown house featured here yesterday, this one is also restaurant-quality. It has ample granite-topped counter space, a butcher-block-topped island and a professional-grade range with the exact same features as the one in the Coulter Street house: six gas burners, two large ovens, a griddle and a salamander. It also has a restaurant-grade refrigerator/freezer, a microwave drawer, and pressed-tin backsplashes that complement its early-20th-century farmhouse cabinetry.

A short hallway next to the kitchen’s back door leads to the living room, the last of the main-floor rooms in the original house.

A doorway between the breakfast room and kitchen leads to the family room, one of the two additions.

French doors open from the family room onto a patio next to this deck nestled in between the kitchen and the living room.

Meanwhile, beyond the living room, a door from the backyard garden opens onto a spiral staircase that connects the two floors of the other addition.

At the base of the stairs you will find this media room and game room. The high-ceilinged room also has a wet bar hidden in a closet.

The primary bedroom sits at the top of the spiral staircase. Even though it’s in a newer addition, its built-ins, chair rail and trim maintain this house’s colonial spirit.

So does the primary bathroom, wedged in between the addition and the original house. The original house’s exposed stone wall adds an extra rustic note to the space. A second bedroom and a full bath occupy the other half of the second floor of this wing and are accessed from a hallway in the original house. There you will also find the other three bedrooms and two full baths.

In the back of the addition, a patio and pool offer more recreational opportunities. Next to the patio sits a small greenhouse.

The saltwater pool also has a hot tub.

Just beyond the addition is this large barn with two stalls for horses. Inside it also contains plenty of storage and workshop space. The horses can get exercise in two large pastures on the property. Not into horses? You can use the outdoor space for other purposes.

So even though this Avondale equestrian farmhouse for sale has been embraced by a subdivision, it still has plenty of country charm about it. A stream and a pond run through open space in the back of this farm, and the 297-acre Bucktoe Creek Preserve nature sanctuary sits just around the corner from here. And when you want a taste of civilization, Kennett Square’s shops and restaurants are a short drive from here. Toughkenamon and Avondale are just as close.

All this also means that suburbia isn’t likely to totally overrun this part of Chester County anytime soon. And that means that here, you really can “live in the country” without destroying the country in a house built when this land was definitely rural.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 5,284

SALE PRICE: $1,495,000

173 Candlewyck Dr., Avondale, PA 19311 [Michael Diggin | RE/MAX Town & Country]