Just Listed in the Poconos: Split-Level Contemporary in Saw Creek Estates

Whether you’re looking for a hassle-free move to the Poconos or a property that can make you money, this contemporary in a nice resort community has what you’re looking for.

There are those who would rather not have to bother with the hassles of moving into a new home when they move into a new home. Generally speaking, these people have a hard time finding what they want.

But every so often, a seller offers a house for sale with all the furniture included. Thus they take care of the single biggest moving headache.

The seller of this Bushkill split-level contemporary house for sale in Saw Creek Estates is one of those sellers.

Everything you see in these photos comes with the house.

It departs from the norm in the Poconos in that it has a split-level main living area.

The living room has a cathedral ceiling and a fireplace. Next to it are one of this house’s three bedrooms and a hall bath.

Half a level up from this are the kitchen and dining room. Note the banquette seating around the dining table. Next to this room is the second of the three bedrooms.

Behind both rooms sits a game room.

Sliding doors lead from it to a spacious deck. Together, the main-floor living, dining and recreation spaces make indoor-outdoor entertaining easy.

The primary bedroom sits one-half flight up from the kitchen and dining room. It has a private balcony looking out onto its wooded lot.

Its bathroom has a shower with a rain shower head and a wand. (And the one in the downstairs hall bath’s tub has body sprays.)

This Bushkill split-level contemporary house for sale also comes with some very attractive amenities by virtue of its location in Saw Creek Estates. These include a private ski hill, indoor and outdoor pools, indoor and outdoor basketball and tennis courts, whirlpool tubs, a lakeside beach, kayaks, paddleboards and canoes for residents’ use, trout fishing in Saw Creek, a hilltop clubhouse with a restaurant and an outdoor pool, snack bars, summer camps for the kids and a year-round calendar of activities.

All of this is yours for a reasonable annual fee. Add to that the reasonable cost of this house and you have a great second-home bargain that’s move-in ready.

It’s also a great bargain if you’re looking to earn rental income rather than looking for a place to vacation. This house sits in a section of the community that allows short-term rentals subject to compliance with township and community rules. In fact, its current owner rents it out on Airbnb.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,368

SALE PRICE: $299,000

OTHER STUFF: A $1,705 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of and gives you access to all the community amenities and facilities.

2108 Scarborough Way, Bushkill, PA 18324 [Svetlana Tamam | Service World Realty via Zillow]