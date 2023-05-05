Just Listed at the Shore: New Condo in Former North Wildwood Motel

If all you need is a place to rest your head at the Shore without shelling out an arm and a leg, this unit in a repurposed motel will fill the bill.

Every so often, I run across a Jersey Shore listing that I think I need to showcase to remind everyone that one can indeed find second homes at the Shore that won’t set you back seven figures plus.

The reasons why they don’t, however, make many rule them out. They may be well inland from the beach, for instance. Or they might be too small for a family.

This week’s featured Shore listing falls into that latter category. But this North Wildwood renovated condo for sale should prove ideal for a single person, childless couple or small family who would like to spend a lot of time at the Shore — enough time that renting a motel room would become prohibitively expensive.

And that’s because this condo is actually a repurposed motel room. It’s located in the former Carideon Motel. Built in 1973, it’s one of the last of the great collection of futuristic, whimsical modernist motels built in the Wildwoods from the 1950s to the 1970s.

As examples of ”Doo-Wop” (or ”Googie” or ”Populuxe”) architecture go, the Carideon is fairly restrained. It does, however, have enough of that character to fit right in with all the other lodgings in the Wildwoods Shore Resort Historic District.

The motel changed hands in 2021, and its new owners soon closed it and began rebuilding it for conversion to a condominium. What you see here is the result of that conversion.

Of course, the floor-to-ceiling windows in front mean the living room gets flooded with light.

The rebuild also fit a kitchenette in across from the bathroom. It has space for a microwave, a two-burner electric cooktop and a fridge in the living room, but it lacks an oven. If you don’t plan to cook big feasts, however, this should prove perfectly adequate.

The bathroom across from the kitchenette got completely renewed.

And the bedroom in back also got refreshed.

That this North Wildwood renovated condo for sale is small — it has about the square footage of an unaltered trinity — and minimally outfitted shouldn’t matter to you if what you plan to do is soak up the sun most of the time you’re here. The property itself has a large pool around which you can lounge.

And it also has a deck overlooking the pool that has games and other diversions. Both the deck and the pool got freshly coated and sealed during the makeover.

And when all this isn’t enough, the beach and boardwalk are just two blocks away.

Clearly, this condo in North Wildwood isn’t right for everyone. But if you just want affordable, comfortable digs close to the beach and don’t need lots of room or a large kitchen, it might just be right for you.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 412

SALE PRICE: $284,900

OTHER STUFF: The photos in the listing show more than one unit; one of the units depicted is clearly the mirror image of the other layout-wise. And there’s a listing on Zillow from the same agents that refers to a different unit in this same building. You might wish to inquire with the agents whether they are marketing multiple units. At least in theory, you might be able to buy two and combine them, assuming the condo association rules allow this. A $450 monthly condo fee covers maintenance of the common facilities.

2200 Atlantic Ave. #209, North Wildwood, NJ 08260 [Devin Dinofa and Thomas A. Wenger | Keller Williams Realty Moorestown]