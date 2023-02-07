Just (Re)Listed: Extended Alley Trinity in Society Hill

This week, another trinity serves as advice that might help you sell your own place when the time comes.

One piece of advice professional designers, stagers and real estate agents offer homeowners selling their houses is:

Make sure your house doesn’t look too lived-in.

Judging from the photos of this re-listed extended Society Hill alley trinity house for sale, the listing agent concluded that the house had indeed looked a little too lived-in.

Compare the photos you see here with those in the original listing in December and you should see what I’m talking about.

The chronology of events is:

The owner of the house had already moved out of the country and rented it to a tenant. When she listed it for sale, the listing agent, Jeff “City” Block of Compass, had photos taken of the occupied unit.

Then the tenant moved out. That gave Block the opportunity to recommend that the seller take advantage of a unique service Compass offers.

That service is called “Compass Concierge.” Sellers who use it get money up front to give their houses makeovers and repairs that Compass claims will enable them to sell their houses faster and for more money. They pay Compass back, with no interest, when the house sells.

As you can see, this house has now been professionally staged, and doesn’t it look great? (Block says that the house didn’t need much in the way of repairs.)

The staging gives the living room a fresh, contemporary appearance and turns the dining room/den into an actual home office.

It also brings out the even more modern style of the kitchen in the basement.

It also brings out just how much cabinet and counter space it already has.

The photography also shows off some of the house’s details better, like the exposed brick and original five-panel door in the kitchen.

The furniture and minor touch-ups make this house really pop.

From the primary bedroom on the top floor to the kitchen in the basement to the cozy side patio, it now has a clean, modern look.

Everything else about this house remains the same: It has a great location close to South Street, Head House Square, the Delaware waterfront and Old City.

I’ll wager that this move will be worth it for the owner, who won’t have to drop the price to get the house to sell — or at least won’t have to drop the price as fast as she otherwise might have.

But in the current market, where trinities are sticking around longer, it may still take a while for this extended Society Hill alley trinity house for sale to sell. This move, however, has probably moved it up several places in line.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 802

SALE PRICE: $360,000

504 S. Hancock St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Jeff “City” Block | City Block Team | Compass]