Just Listed: Updated Extended Trinity in Society Hill

Not only did this little house get a style infusion, so did the little street it sits on.

Philadelphia may be a big city, but two of the things that make it a standout among big cities are small: Little streets and trinity houses.

Today, I’ve found a fantastic pairing of both: this Society Hill extended trinity house for sale, located on South Hancock Street, half a block from Head House Square.

Actually, calling this ”South Hancock Street” is a partial misnomer: Yes, that is the name of the street this house sits on. But it’s not really a street anymore.

Instead, South Hancock Street has become a gated private lane, a purely pedestrian path.

The same change took the city’s smallest public street, Lantern Square in Washington Square West, off the official city plan, so I can’t imagine that the city poobahs would have treated South Hancock any differently.

But enough about the street, which you can see is cute from the photos above. Time to move on to the house, which is equally attractive.

Recent renovations gave it an updated kitchen and bathroom. But the house had good bones to begin with, as the living room should demonstrate. Its brick fireplace, one of two in this trinity, still functions.

Behind the living room sits the extension, which contains a room that looks like it was set up as a dining room, judging from its light fixture. It functions now as a home office, though it also has a dining table in it.

A small brick patio sits off of this room.

Down below the main floor, the kitchen has been totally renovated with plenty of modern cabinetry and a butcher-block island in its center. Swap that island for an actual dining table and you could make this the eat-in kitchen described in the listing copy. As it is, the better dining table sits in that home office. The kitchen also gets ample natural light from the greenhouse window in the back left corner in this photo.

The bathroom and a second bedroom share the second floor. If you don’t need it for some other purpose and want a decent place to dine with friends, consider making this bedroom the home office and turning the ell back into a pure dining room.

The primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a decorative fireplace. (Or is it? It looks like it too could function, or be made to function.)

The air conditioner in it appears to be inserted into a door, which in turn suggests that one of the second-floor rooms is located in the extension.

(But given that this house got a new cenrral air conditioning system this year, I wonder what that AC unit is doing there at all.)

If you enjoy the Delaware riverfront, dining in great restaurants, shopping at a real farmer’s market and hanging on South Street, you couldn’t ask for a better location than this, for all these things lie just a short walk away. The Headhouse Farmers Market, one of the largest the Food Trust operates, is open all year round, by the way.

And that’s just the icing on this cake. When you consider what’s in it and what’s around it, this Society Hill extended trinity house for sale is a little gem, and that makes it a big deal.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 802

SALE PRICE: $360,000

504 S. Hancock St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Jeff “City” Block | City Block Team | Compass]