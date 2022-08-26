Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Lakeside Contemporary in Pocono Pines

This refreshed house right on Lake Naomi is so move-in ready, all you need to pack are your clothes and kitchenware.

Looking for an attractive place to chase your worries away? One that’s right on a lake with its own lakeside dock?

How about one where you won’t have to do much heavy lifting when you move in?

That last question cuts the number of houses for you to consider down to one: this Pocono Pines lakeside contemporary house for sale.

The reason why: This house right on Lake Naomi comes fully furnished. What you see in these pictures is what you get.

And what you get is an attractive, stylish contemporary home that has the best of everything, including location.

Of course, you don’t enter this house from the side you see in the top photo, even though you could do so. Instead, the front door is on the side facing Woodland Avenue and away from the lake. It’s a very welcoming back of the house.

And its door leads to this foyer where you can hang your coats and dry off your boots in the winter.

Beyond the foyer is a totally open space consisting of a living and dining room facing the lake and a kitchen behind the dining room.

The living room has a wood stove in its fireplace. You will also see one of these in the primary bedroom upstairs.

A large folding door in the center of this space opens out onto a screened porch.

And the dining room also has a bay window on the side.

The sleek, modern kitchen features quartz countertops, wood display shelves and a Bosch convection oven, microwave, dishwasher and induction cooktop.

On the end of the kitchen next to the foyer is a sunny breakfast nook.

And an ell off the kitchen contains a bonus room set up to serve as a den. This room also has a utility sink and beverage fridge. The main floor also has a powder room for your guests.

Spiral stairs lead to the second floor, where you will find the house’s three bedrooms and both its full bathrooms. The primary bedroom suite begins with a bedroom that spans the width of the house and faces the lake.

It also has a fireplace with a wood-burning stove and its own private covered deck looking out on the wooded yard and lake.

Its bathroom has plenty of space to store your linens. But since linens already come with this house, you won’t have to pack your own unless you want more than are provided. The two other bedrooms on this floor share a hall bath.

Doors in the porch open onto the front yard facing the lake. A path leads through the trees to a clearing by the lake with a fire pit. Here you can store your boats and kayaks.

And you can launch them from the dock projecting out into Lake Naomi.

And because this house is located on Lake Naomi, that means you have the option of joining the Lake Naomi Club. You need not be a member to use the lake, but membership brings with it access to amenities that include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a lakeside cafe, a clubhouse with a restaurant, grill, bar and outdoor deck, and a community center with a full range of activities. The club also has beaches, a USGA-rated golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, and a full program of outdoor activities. It also owns a mountaintop lodge where your extended family and friends can stay and enjoy full use of all Lake Naomi Club amenities.

See? They thought of everything when they renovated this Pocono Pines lakeside contemporary house for sale. All you need to bring are your clothes, cookware, dishes, utensils and toiletries.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,290

SALE PRICE: $1,520,000

OTHER STUFF: An annual homeowners association fee of $840 covers maintenance of the roads and basic community facilities. Membership in the Lake Naomi Club requires payment of a $4,500 application fee and $5,500 capital projects contribution (or $1,400 a year over five years) up front; annual dues are $2,940 for an individual, $3,585 for a couple and $4,135 for a family.

5208 Woodland Ave., Pocono Pines, PA 18350 [Claire Dembinski | Dembinski Realty Company]