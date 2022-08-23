Just Listed: Double Trinity (We Think) in Rittenhouse Square

Very little about this spacious residence suggests it was once a true trinity. But does that really matter?

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half bath — and 1,440 square feet of above-ground interior space.

Do those sound like the stats for a trinity to you?

Not even the typical extended trinity has as much space as this Rittenhouse Square double trinity house for sale. What’s more, this house doesn’t even have a tight spiral staircase. Instead, it has a conventional straight one with switchbacks.

That will make moving your bed up to the second-floor primary bedroom easier, but it does call this house’s pedigree into question.

Or maybe it’s just that I got skeptical when I saw the photos of this undeniably gorgeous house on one of the most gorgeous blocks in the city. Addison Street in Rittenhouse Square is lined with really attractive trinities, including at least one other with a straight staircase, and it could well be simply that this house got an extreme makeover a while back that made two trinities into one. So I’m taking the listing agent at her word on this.

And why shouldn’t I? After all, it allows me to show off this very stylish house on Trinity Tuesday.

Its open main floor combines a living-dining area with a fireplace up front and a very contemporary kitchen in the back.

That kitchen is very nicely equipped, by the way. It has soapstone counters, a stainless-steel backsplash, lots of storage space, breakfast-bar seating and appliances that include a gas range, a Sub-Zero fridge and a dishwasher that’s so brand-new it still has its energy consumption guide on its door.

French doors at the back of the kitchen lead to an ample and attractive rear patio paved with bricks and ringed with greenery.

The second floor contains the primary bedroom and bathroom. The bedroom features built-in shelves and a large walk-in closet with custom shelving.

And the bathroom has both a soaking tub and a frameless glass shower.

The third floor contains two bedrooms and a second full bath. The rear bedroom is the perfect size for a home office.

And the basement is fully finished; it could serve as a den, rec room, media room, playroom or home gym, among other things. Your guests can use its powder room, and you will also find the laundry down here.

Outside your door you will find a wealth of things to do and places to go within walking distance. These include the South Street West restaurant row, shopping on Rittenhouse Row, the Avenue of the Arts and Rittenhouse Square itself.

And all these things put together make this Rittenhouse Square double trinity house for sale a real find on a street that has more than its share of trinities — classic and otherwise — to die for.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,440

SALE PRICE: $800,000

1722 Addison St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 [Karrie Gavin | Elfant Wissahickon Realtors]