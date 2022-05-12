News

Just Listed: Rebuilt Tudor Revival in Cobbs Creek

Instead of making this handsome house modern in a garden-variety renovation, builders Túlio Deleon and Kevin Mathisen made it more like itself again.

Instead of putting a modern house inside this handsome Tudor Revival/Craftsman exterior at 6218 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143, builders Túlio DeLeon and Kevin Mathisen let the house tell them how it wanted to be rebuilt. And they listened. | Photos: Túlio Deleon

You have no doubt seen hundreds of rowhouses like this Cobbs Creek Tudor Revival house for sale get made over in neighborhoods all over the city.

Usually, what the makeovers do is turn those houses into variations on the open-plan modern house in a traditional shell. That renovated rowhouse in Ogontz I featured back in February is a good example of that phenomenon.

Developers Túlio Deleon of Santuario PHL and Kevin Mathisen of Catalyst Builders chose not to go down that path. Instead, they renovated this house in a manner that respects and builds upon its original character, which combines elements of Tudor and Craftsman style.

The main floor, for instance, still consists of an enclosed sun porch and three distinct rooms: A living room. a dining room and a kitchen.

The sun porch got a beamed ceiling in the makeover.

And the living room’s brick fireplace got restored and polished to a high gloss. Gabriel Reiss and Jackie Friscia of Retone Interior Design chose to stage this house minimally in order to let its strong bones speak louder.

The dining room got redone with a light touch, with the one truly new element being its modern twist on a traditional chandelier.

And a wall still separates it from the kitchen, which got a more thorough makeover. The kitchen renovation added farmhouse-style cabinetry in earth tones, open wood display shelves, quartz countertops, subway-tile backsplashes and high-end stainless-steel appliances.

Behind the kitchen, a combination powder room and laundry room covered in Art Nouveau-style wallpaper leads to the rear porch and backyard.

Throughout the house, original doors and hardware like the stained-glass doors leading to the second-floor front bedroom got preserved and restored.

So did the bathrooms, after a fashion. The second-floor bathroom completely channels the past with its clawfoot tub, while the third-floor primary bathroom did get a more modern glass-enclosed shower. The tilework in both, however, hews true to this house’s era of construction.

There are some reclaimed items that went into this house, though. In particular, the stained-glass windows in its finished basement. Greg Stefan Studios restored these windows, which come from a church built sometime after the Civil War.

Of course, a renovation of this quality will cost more than a standard rehab, and as a result, this Cobbs Creek Tudor Revival house for sale may well be priced beyond the reach of those living around it. But those who can afford it — and they’re out there — will find that they have bought a true gem of a restored house if they do buy it.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,730

SALE PRICE: $439,900

6218 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143 [Christopher Carr | Simple Choice Realty via Zillow]

