Our Jersey Shore Summer Rental Guide

From Barnegat Light to Cape May Point, we’ve found choice properties you can still rent for your summer vacation.

The pandemic has changed how we vacation. The changes may be subtle, like being more conscious about cleanliness and space, but they’re present. For instance, realtor Robin Sinor of Mary Allen Realty in Ship Bottom has noticed more requests for reliable Wi-Fi to support those parents working remotely and children learning virtually. And, she says, she has seen a general growth of vacationers trying out New Jersey beaches as a vacation destination.

We routinely feature houses for sale at the Shore every summer, but many Jersey Shore vacationers prefer to rent since they don’t plan to spend the entire season at the beach. And now is the time when many renters lock in their Shore vacation weeks. This guide gives you an overview of the Shore communities most popular with Philadelphians, along with examples of what you can rent in each of them. The properties listed below still have some weeks available, but as slots fill fast, if one of them catches your fancy, don’t wait to book it.

Unless otherwise noted, the rental properties featured in our Jersey Shore summer rental guide rent on a weekly basis from Saturday to Saturday, prohibit smoking and do not welcome pets. Square footage is provided where the agency includes it.

This narrow spit of land is where the Shore vacation began, some say. Its 11 communities offer something for everyone. Read more …

Whether you want to “do AC” or do something different, the beach towns of Atlantic County can accommodate your desires. Read more …

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun, upscale style, a nonstop party or Victorian charm, you will find it in the shore towns of Cape May County. Read more …