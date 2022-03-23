Just Listed: Modern Traditional Farmhouse in Harleysville

This 10-year-old farmhouse updates a classic American architectural style for the way we live now.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Sometimes these days, they do build ’em like they used to.

More or less.

In the case of this Harleysville modern traditional farmhouse for sale, the “more” comes on the outside while the “less” comes on the inside.

On the outside, this house has the simple, clean lines of a traditional American farmhouse. About the only thing that distinguishes it from one built a century or so ago is the maintenance-free siding used to clad it.

On the inside, this house combines traditional and modern functions. The traditional stuff lies on the other side of the large archway off the foyer, while the modern stuff sits to the right and at the end of the foyer.

To the left you find formal living and dining rooms. Large archways turn the two rooms into a single open space for entertaining.

To the right is a study that can serve as a home office. Set off from the rest of the main floor, it provides a quiet place to work and read.

At the end of the foyer — and on the other end of the butler’s pantry connecting the dining room and kitchen — is a spacious everyday living suite.

Its focal point is the two-story-high great room, which has a gas fireplace and a balcony overlook from the second-floor hallway.

Next to the great room and open to it are the kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen has both a main sink and a prep sink as well as plenty of storage space in its farmhouse cabinets. Even more pantry space is located in the butler’s pantry and a workspace between the kitchen and the foyer.

Large windows and French doors in the breakfast room fill the space with light.

All four bedrooms are on the second floor. The primary bedroom has its own sitting area. It also has two closets, one a walk-in.

And its bathroom has dual vanities, a soaking tub, a stall shower and a toilet closet.

Bedrooms two and three share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, with each bedroom having its own vanity. Bedroom four has an en-suite bath.

The house has a three-car attached garage and a spacious backyard. It also has an unfinished basement awaiting your creative touch.

There’s room to install a patio off the breakfast room, and farther back, you will find raised planting beds, woods and a small hiking trail. The woods shield this house and its neighbors from the traffic along Old Skippack Road.

While this farmhouse has no farm attached to it, it is situated on a good-sized (1.63-acre) lot in a quiet, country setting in a subdivision called Vaughn Run in Upper Salford Township. The closest settlement is the crossroads of Salfordville, a little more than a mile to the southeast, and the closest shops and services are about two miles away down Sumneytown Pike.

A shopping center where Sumneytown Pike meets Shelly Road contains the nearest supermarket, a restaurant and a few other shops. But there are even more shopping and dining options in Harleysville proper, two miles farther down Sumneytown Pike.

So if you love traditional American style but want modern comfort, and if you’re looking for “a place in the country,” this Harleysville modern traditional farmhouse for sale offers exactly what you’re looking for.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,417

SALE PRICE: $725,000

1850 Mary Lane, Harleysville, PA 19438 [Marcie Purcell | Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Cassidon Realty]