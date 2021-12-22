Just Listed: Expanded Trinity in Gated Community in Queen Village

No, really — this nicely renovated expanded trinity is in an honest-to-God gated community.

In much of postwar suburbia, a “gated community” is a neighborhood with only one, or maybe two, entrances protected by guardhouses with gates. Anyone who wants to enter must state their business to the guard, who then decides whether to let them in.

We here in the Northeast have fewer of these creatures than they do in, say, the Sunbelt, but we do have some. Post Brothers’ Presidential City is one, for instance. So is Toll Brothers’ Naval Square.

But in most cases, in the city at least, the phrase is used to describe something a good bit less secure. Usually, real estate agents use it to describe a townhouse development whose driveway is blocked by a gate only residents can open. But the townhouses, being townhouses, face the street, and any old Joe or Jane can just walk right up to their front doors.

If you want to live in the city but also want that extra layer of security, your chief options are: Live at Presidential City or Rittenhouse Hill. Live in Naval Square. Or move into a condo or apartment building with a 24-hour concierge or guard desk. But these options are likely to cost you more than buying this Queen Village expanded gated trinity house for sale.

As you can see in the photo above, to get to this trinity, you actually have to pass through a gate that seals its community off from the street.

Queen Village, to be fair, has numerous examples of this, and you can also find them in other greater Center City neighborhoods from the Art Museum to Washington Square West. The difference here? Many of those are simply alleys lined with houses. This community, called Abbott’s Court, actually has a common amenity its residents share: a courtyard with two propane grills, a bike rack and patio furniture.

You will appreciate this space because your own trinity has only a postage-stamp-sized side yard off its kitchen — big enough for you to store your trash bin, and maybe your bike as well, but not big enough for anything else bigger than a lawn chair. And that’s all right because the rest of this expanded trinity is very nice indeed.

Its main floor consists of an open-plan living room and kitchen ell.

This trinity is unusual in that it lacks a fireplace in its living room, most likely because (judging from the photos) it’s a bit younger than most Queen Village trinities. But it is sunny and bright. The door on the right leads to the unfinished basement, where you will find the laundry and storage space.

The newly renovated kitchen has everything you need to prepare fabulous meals. There’s also a half bath off the kitchen for your guests.

The second floor contains a bedroom and a full bathroom.

The bathroom got a jetted tub in the course of its makeover.

And, of course, the third floor consists of a larger bedroom with a carpeted floor. The siting of this trinity, however, gives it windows on both sides.

In addition to gated security and a shared courtyard, this Queen Village gated expanded trinity house for sale puts you in the middle of so many of the things people love about living in the city. In addition to the main Fitzwater Street entrance, Abbott’s Court also has exits to Bainbridge and Sixth streets. This means you can walk right out of your community and be on Bainbridge Green, or go just a little farther to get to Fabric Row, Head House Square and the Delaware Riverfront. From Sixth Street, it’s not that much longer of a walk to get to the Italian Market or the supermarkets at 10th and South.

So: A comfortable trinity in great shape, right in the middle of everything, with the privacy and security of an actual gated community. And its price is as attractive as the house itself. If this is what you would really like, jump on this one before someone else does: Trinities this attractive sell very quickly.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 548

SALE PRICE: $285,000

OTHER STUFF: A $40 monthly homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the common areas.

525 Fitzwater St. #3, Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Derek Fulforth and Noah Ostroff | Keller Williams Philly]