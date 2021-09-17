Just Listed in the Poconos: Log House on Lake Wallenpaupack

Theodore Roosevelt would have loved this place.

If mass timber is the wave of the future in building construction, the builders of this Lake Wallenpaupack log house for sale must have misheard the clarion call.

Instead of using mass timber, this grand log house’s designer, Durfield Log & Timber of Williams Lake, British Columbia, deployed massive timber in putting this house together.

That’s “massive” as in the thick Western red cedar logs that support the ceilings, roof and porches. Local firm Ann’s Construction did all the heavy lifting to put them into place. It looks like several dozen old-growth trees gave their lives to build this place.

I can forgive that if the result is as stunning as this truly unique lakeside retreat that’s only 15 years old yet channels the early 1900s.

On the outside, it makes the most of its hillside site next to the lake. Balconies, terraces and a gazebo all offer great views of Lake Wallenpaupack through the trees that line it.

On the inside, it offers the grandeur and muscularity of the lodges found in our Western national parks, but on a more intimate scale.

“Intimate” might not be the word you would choose to describe the breathtaking great room, which rises two stories and boasts a 26-foot-high window looking out on the lake. But it is a space built to accommodate a family and their guests, not the multitudes. And it’s definitely big enough to accommodate a decent crowd for an evening of entertaining.

Of course, it does so with all the rustic touches and outdoorsy decor one would expect from a house like this.

Those deer-antler chandeliers in the great room, however, are not the only custom-made light fixtures in this house. The dining room, kitchen and game room all have custom hanging lights with forest motifs.

The kitchen is also very well outfitted for civilized dining. It has a wet bar and wine rack next to it for the reception before the dinner.

And after dinner, everyone can head downstairs to the game room to play shuffleboard, foosball, pool or pinball — or just hang out at the bar for more drinks or watch sports or movies on the big-screen TV over the fireplace.

Two bunk bedrooms on the lower level can handle younger guests, and three regular ones can handle the adults. One is a main-floor suite that includes a sumptuous en-suite bath.

Your own private retreat takes up most of the second floor, which also has two other bedrooms and a den that overlooks the great room.

The primary suite has cathedral ceilings and a sitting area in its bedroom.

Its bathroom has a stall shower, dual vanities and a separate toilet closet.

If you get to work from anywhere — and if you can afford this most expensive Poconos house we’ve featured so far, you probably can — you will appreciate its home office, which is just as old-school rustic as the rest of the house.

The 0.58-acre lot on which this house sits includes 151 feet of lakefront. That’s room enough for fishing, swimming and a boat dock, and there’s plenty of room for storing your outdoor gear down below.

“Time wasted at the lake is time well spent,” reads a plaque on the main-floor suite’s bathroom wall. With everything this grand Lake Wallenpaupack log house for sale offers, I predict that it will quickly become your favorite waste of time.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 6,139

SALE PRICE: $3,400,000

1516 Lakeland Dr., Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [David Rottkamp | Century 21 Select Group]