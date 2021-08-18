Just Listed: Renovated House in Mt. Airy

There really is room for everyone in the famously integrated Northwest Philadelphia neighborhood. Including you, if you buy this nicely renovated house in its more affordable southeast quadrant.

The three neighborhoods that together comprised pre-consolidation Germantown Township — Germantown, Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill — often feel like a world apart from the rest of the city. Generally affluent with one exception, they are known for their tree-lined streets filled with attractive Victorian, Colonial, Italianate, Cotswold, and other houses.

Many of them are freestanding, an exception to the rule in this city of rowhouses.

Other exceptions abound: For instance, even though Germantown is generally low income, parts of the neighborhood have big, beautiful houses with price tags to match, occupied by some very affluent people.

And even though Mt. Airy is more affluent — midway between Germantown and Chestnut Hill in both elevation and socioeconomic status — part of the neighborhood consists of modest rowhouses occupied by people with equally modest incomes.

This renovated Mt. Airy house for sale sits in that part of the neighborhood. But as you should see in these pictures, you get a lot for your money by buying a nice house like this freestanding one here.

Specifically, here you get a recently renovated house with plenty of room to relax, entertain and let your creative juices flow. It was designed to accommodate an artist, but it can certainly accommodate you too.

It’s also designed for one-floor living as well as accommodating a family or guests.

From the vestibule, a doorway leads into an open main-floor living area consisting of a living room, dining area and kitchen.

An exposed brick pillar in the center of the space serves as both a decorative and a defining element.

The pillar is incorporated into the updated kitchen. It features a butcher-block island, stainless-steel appliances and modern cabinetry. In addition to the cabinets here, the hallway leading to the back door is lined with even more storage space, including glass-front china cabinets.

Just before you reach the door to the backyard, another door leads into the primary bedroom.

Its en-suite bathroom has been updated as attractively as the kitchen has been. You could, if you wish, use it as a home office, studio or Airbnb rental.

The huge backyard got a stone patio, raised gardening beds and a roomy storage shed as part of the renovation along with attractive landscaping and a privacy fence.

Back inside, stairs lead from the vestibule to the second floor, which is configured in such a way that it could function as an apartment of its own — except that a zoning overlay forbids it.

It consists of a bedroom in front, an artist’s workspace in the middle and a living room in the back.

Beyond the living room, a door leads to a deck overlooking the backyard.

This house also has a third floor consisting of a third bedroom. And it has a driveway that holds two cars.

Given how convenient it is to both SEPTA transit and neighborhood amenities, including a new discount supermarket two blocks away, you probably won’t need to keep two cars — in fact, you may be able to do without a car at all.

New construction and renovation have been taking place all around this house. It sits across the street from five recently built rowhouses, a renovated affordable house sits a few doors up the block towards Germantown Avenue, and one of those brand-new bland modern boxes builders are putting up all over the city right next door. Consider yourself lucky, then, to have found this renovated Mt. Airy house for sale that has more character and style than any of these. It’s your chance to get into the Mt. Airy groove for a price you can afford.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,500

SALE PRICE: $399,500

OTHER STUFF: The listing agent can provide architectural drawings for a studio addition to this house as well as additional first- and second-floor renovations.

81 E. Phil Ellena St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119 [Cherryblossom Harrison | Compass]