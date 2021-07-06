News

Just Listed: Three-Bedroom Extended Trinity in Fitler Square

An unusual second-floor layout gives this extra-large trinity three bedrooms in all. And it has a very spacious main floor to boot.

house for sale filter square extended trinity

This trinity in Fitler Square bears strong resemblance to the many Colonial trinities found in Queen Village. But is it really a trinity? You decide after checking out 2421 Pine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 | Bright MLS images via Compass

The Question of the Day concerning this Fitler Square extended trinity house for sale: Is it really a trinity?

The short case for a “No” answer to the question: It doesn’t meet the strict definition of the house type thanks to the two bedrooms on its second floor, with the bedrooms separated by a small hall and the full bathroom.

The short case for a ”Yes” answer has to do with the house’s exterior appearance, footprint and staircase.

This house just west of Fitler Square resembles the many Colonial-era trinities of Queen Village on the outside, and some of those have larger-than-usual footprints on their main and second floors as well. If it wasn’t built in the early 1800s — the public records are silent on its construction date, and given how William Penn and Thomas Holme’s 1682 town developed, odds are good that it wasn’t — it nonetheless reproduces the early Colonial trinity style.

house for sale filter square extended trinity main floor

Main floor

But on the inside, it does so in a very modern fashion. It should be clear from these photos that this extended trinity got updated and upgraded fairly recently.

house for sale filter square extended trinity living room

Living room

house for sale filter square extended trinity family room

Family room

It has a totally open main floor that combines a living room with a brick fireplace and a family room with built-in bookshelves joined by wainscoting.

house for sale filter square extended trinity eat-in kitchen

Kitchen

And behind the family room, in the extension, is an updated eat-in kitchen with Shaker cabinetry that’s big enough to accommodate both a table for four and a large French-door refrigerator-freezer.

rear patio

Rear patio

Behind it is an equally ample and attractive patio, one of two outdoor spaces this Fitler Square extended trinity house for sale offers.

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

The other outdoor space is attached to the primary bedroom in the back of the second floor.

primary bedroom deck

Primary bedroom deck

It has a deck located atop the extension.

bathroom

Bathroom

In between it and the front bedroom is the house’s full bathroom. The trademark tight spiral staircase, which unspools a bit at its main-floor end, is across the hall from the bathroom.

third-floor bedroom

Third-floor bedroom

It continues up to the third floor, which contains a full-floor bedroom with two closets and a skylit half bath.

The larger-than-usual footprint also gives this house a basement with extra storage space in addition to the washer and dryer.

If you love greenery, this house offers you opportunities to add some to both its courtyard and its deck. Or you can just head out your front door, turn left, and enjoy Fitler Square less than a block away. Or you can turn right and head to Schuylkill River Park, a block and a half to your west. University City, the Schuylkill River Trail and the Grays Ferry Triangle are also within easy walking distance, and it’s not all that much further to Rittenhouse Square.

So what if this isn’t really a trinity? It has the staircase of one, and it has all the charm of one, too. It just happens to have about three times the space of a pure trinity — and three bedrooms.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,500

SALE PRICE: $824,900

2421 Pine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 [Patrick Campbell | Compass]

