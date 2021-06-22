Just Listed: Extended Courtyard Trinity in Fishtown

This bright trinity in a gated community has both extra style and enough room for work, storage and relaxation.

Every so often, some travel writer or other will pronounce Philadelphia one of the most European cities in America. (In fact, travel writer and Places to LoveTV show host Samantha Brown just called Philly the most European city in America on a recent episode of the public radio show Travel with Rick Steves.)

Usually, these assessments are based on things like the Rodin Museum or our grand Second Empire City Hall. But narrow residential streets like Elfreth’s Alley also contribute greatly to our European feel.

The house type that made such streets possible is the trinity. And you will find plenty of these charming little streets in neighborhoods like Washington Square West and Bella Vista where trinities are thick on the ground. In Bella Vista, moreover, many of those streets are pedestrian-only alleys that give off an especially European vibe.

Today’s featured trinity sits on another of those pedestrian-only streets. But this time, it’s in Fishtown.

This Fishtown courtyard trinity house for sale sits on a gated lane called Earl Court. You’ll find it in the heart of the neighborhood, just off Earl Street, across from Hetzell Playground and right next to Adaire School.

But since this is one of those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it little streets, it offers a level of privacy, tranquility and seclusion few other streets in the city offer.

And thanks to a two-story rear addition, this trinity offers space and flexibility few other trinities in the city offer.

And it does so with plenty of style. The plain interiors of many trinities lend themselves to contemporary treatments, and the main floor of this one is no exception.

Its living room features loads of exposed brick along an accent wall, in an alcove and in the stairwell.

A passageway between the alcove and stairs leads to the kitchen in the rear addition. It has farmhouse-inspired cabinetry, a farmhouse sink, butcher-block countertops, up-to-date appliances and a dining area with open shelves.

Sliding doors next to the dining area lead to an ample patio, paved with brick and ringed with raised planting beds just waiting for your green thumb to make them bloom.

The flexibility comes on the second floor, where you will find one small and one medium-sized bedroom in addition to the bathroom. One of these would make a great home office.

And the bathroom has its original tilework and a brand-new vanity.

And topping it all is the primary bedroom, whose vaulted ceiling features accent beams at its ends.

The primary bedroom also has its own private deck in the rear. Just add coffee and you have a great place to start your day.

This Fishtown courtyard trinity house for sale also has an unfinished basement where you will find the laundry and plenty of storage space.

And its gated lane also has a patio of its own that you can use.

Because this house sits in the center of Fishtown, it’s also convenient to the shops and restaurants that line both Girard and Frankford avenues, not to mention the SEPTA transit routes that ply both.

So if you’ve been looking for some European comfort, American-style, your search ends here.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 915

SALE PRICE: $274,900

3 Earl Court, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125 [Ariel Morgenstein | JG Real Estate]