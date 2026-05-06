Big Day Details: Venue Updates, Live Portraits, and Beauty Tips

Plus: Chic handmade totes for you and your besties.

If you’re ticking off the boxes on your planning checklist, then we have some wedding essentials — and nice-to-haves — for you. Looking for that perfect venue? Here are a few spots to keep in mind. Want to put your freshest face forward? We know some beauty pros who can help. As for something special to share with your guests on the Big Day? That comes by way of a new live portraiture company. Read all about it — and more — below.

Venues, Revisited

For Pure Glamour

Throw a chic bash in the revamped fifth-floor ballroom, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, birchwood partitions, and seeded glass chandelier. There’s space for 400 (seated) or 600 (standing). 1 North 19th Street, Center City.

For Vineyard Vibes

Rustic simplicity and modern elegance meet at this winery, which is now open for weddings. The renovated building holds up to 48 seated guests. For a bach party? Book the on-site farmhouse Airbnb. 1407 White Horse Road, Voorhees.

For Historic Charm

With a grand ballroom, garden cere­mony space, covered veranda, and caboose, this former train station (now an exclusive J. Scott Catering venue) has everything you need, including room for 160 seated guests. 4 Bridge Street, Phoenixville.

For Timeless Romance

This 18th-century inn once frequented by F. Scott Fitzgerald and Jackie O got a polished revival by new owners and now welcomes gatherings of up to 160 guests on the covered terrace, with views of gardens and a stone waterfall. 1 South Main Street, Stockton.

For Cultural Awe

After a reno uncovered a lovely terrazzo floor, the museum’s upper level is hosting 175-guest-max events (seated), catered by Restaurant Associates. Get in by July 2027, when the venue will close temporarily. 3260 South Street, University City.

Glow Getter

Your wedding-day look starts with refreshed, dewy skin, and these two Philly-area facial services can provide just that. At Skin Retreat Medspa in Center City, the Sofwave treatment uses ultrasound technology to lift and tighten the skin (with no downtime!) by stimulating collagen production, which continues to develop over the following weeks and months. And Skinesthetics in Fort Washington, from beauty guru Jazmin Rae, has a bridal facial series, including three months of treatments aimed at exfoliation, hydration, and firming. The treatments can be mixed and matched, but always end with a radiant visage. 1825 Callowhill Street, Unit C2, Center City; 433 South Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington.

In the Bag

Wayne-based Hathaway Hutton — known for their handmade bags constructed from repurposed vintage fabric — has a line of canvas totes perfect for your something old, a gift for your MOH, or even a must-have for your honeymoon. The Birdie Fair is durable and spacious, and can be monogrammed or made custom using your own old totes. From $1,575.

Sketch in Time

A new live portraiture team creates favors to treasure.

Working Philly-area weddings doesn’t actually feel like work to Brianna Kakareka and Shana Ezeuka, sisters and co-owners of live watercolor portrait biz S&B Painted Paper — instead, it feels like a night out together. The duo always dreamed of owning a business, so when Shana, a graduate of Providence College’s studio art program, made a portrait of Brianna and her husband for their 2023 wedding, an idea took shape. Since launching the next January, they’ve brought their services to unions at venues like Terrain Gardens at DelVal, with more scheduled at Anthony Wayne House and the Fitler Club. So how does it work? The sisters snap a Polaroid of their subject and re-create it as a watercolor portrait during the party. You’ll take home both the snapshot and the portrait at the end of the event. “Planning with couples is special because it’s so meaningful to provide their guests with such a personal favor,” says Brianna. “It adds a lot of happiness throughout the night.”

Published as “Scene Stealers” and “Sketch in Time” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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