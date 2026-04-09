The Classic Color Palette: Decor Ideas for a Black-and-White Wedding

Finley Catering’s the Ivy at Ellis Preserve and Switch House by Cescaphe were the backdrops for these sleek celebrations.

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When it comes to wedding colors, there’s nothing more classic than a crisp black-and-white combination, and two new venues, both opened in 2024, play perfectly into the palette.

Finley Catering’s the Ivy at Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square — a modern, barn-like space with a black exterior and a soaring white vaulted ceiling — was an ideal backdrop for the weddings of Jamie Hoagland and Matt Pinto and Bianca Arena and Chris Falconetti.

Jamie and Matt’s seating chart installation from By Mia & Co. popped against the venue’s moody walls, while Bianca and Chris’s sweetheart table was lush with glowing candles and cascading florals by NE Flower Boutique.

At the Switch House by Cescaphe in Fishtown, a historic industrial building (and former PECO plant!) with original exposed concrete walls, mirrored accents, and a spectacular floating staircase, Mikayla Costa and Matthew Schmidt hosted an elegant celebration with striking florals by Beautiful Blooms.

Taylor Koretsky and Drake Wilson highlighted the industrial space with an abundance of candles and sentimental touches like Taylor’s grandparents’ wedding cake topper displayed in a cute cloche.

Published as “Opposites Attract” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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